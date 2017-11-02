Missouri Task Force Recommends Trimming Appointed Positions

A Missouri task force aimed at shrinking state government is calling for the elimination of close to 450 gubernatorial appointments.
Gov. Eric Greitens' task force on boards and commissions on Wednesday released suggestions that include nixing unnecessary and redundant boards, including one that hasn't met in seven years.
In a statement Wednesday, Greitens said government is "too big, too slow, and works too poorly." He said the recommendations are a good step toward shrinking government.
Missouri boards and commissions have a variety of roles from creating safety regulations to marketing industries. But the Boards and Commissions Task Force report says some serve similar goals or are no longer necessary.
The task force recommended boards be reduced in size, consolidated or eliminated. Because the Legislature created many of the boards and commissions, the task force recommended lawmakers take action to eliminate them.
"Not surprised, in all honesty," says one former customer.More >>
"Not surprised, in all honesty," says one former customer.More >>
A switch by Empire district to wind power generation means closing the Asbury power plant. Asbury is a coal burning plant and is now slated for closure by April of 2019.More >>
A switch by Empire district to wind power generation means closing the Asbury power plant. Asbury is a coal burning plant and is now slated for closure by April of 2019.More >>
Doctors, hospital CEO’s and others showed up today at the Crawford county commissioners’ meeting in Girard asking for a chance to make a bid to provide county employees with primary care.More >>
Doctors, hospital CEO’s and others showed up today at the Crawford county commissioners’ meeting in Girard asking for a chance to make a bid to provide county employees with primary care.More >>
International wine production fell by 8% this year, leading to the worst wine shortage in 50 yearsMore >>
International wine production fell by 8% this year, leading to the worst wine shortage in 50 yearsMore >>
The agency says people over 40 who eat two ounces of the candy a day for at least two weeks could end up with an irregular heartbeat and other troubles.More >>
The agency says people over 40 who eat two ounces of the candy a day for at least two weeks could end up with an irregular heartbeat and other troubles.More >>