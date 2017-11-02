Missing Child Found Safe

***UPDATE 10 A.M.***Authorities are reporting Sammy Mitchell has been found safe. He was found floating on a dock. He is good condition. We will have more details when released.*****

Delaware County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in searching for a 9 year old with special needs. According the sheriff's office Samuel "Sammy" Mitchell has been missing since 5:30p.m. Wednesday evening. Authorities describe Mitchell as 4'-3", 65-70 lbs, last seen wearing Black Sweat Shirt, blue jeans, socks, and No shoes. Local law enforcement has been searching Monkey Island area of Grand Lake. Sheriff's departments says Sammy suffers from Disinhibited Social Engagement Disorder and is Bi-Polar. Police do not consider him to be a victim of kidnapping at this time. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol Emergency Response Team is helping with the search this morning. If you see Sammy Mitchell please contact the Delaware County Communications Center at 918-253-4531.