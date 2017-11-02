Quantcast

Missing Child Found Safe - KOAM TV 7

Authorities Search for Missing Child on Monkey Island

Missing Child Found Safe

Updated:
DELAWARE COUNTY, MO -

***UPDATE 10 A.M.***Authorities are reporting Sammy Mitchell has been found safe. He was found floating on a dock. He is good condition. We will have more details when released.*****

Delaware County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in searching for a 9 year old with special needs.  According the sheriff's office Samuel "Sammy" Mitchell has been missing since 5:30p.m. Wednesday evening.  Authorities describe Mitchell as 4'-3", 65-70 lbs, last seen wearing Black Sweat Shirt, blue jeans, socks, and No shoes. Local law enforcement has been searching Monkey Island area of Grand Lake. Sheriff's departments says Sammy suffers from Disinhibited Social Engagement Disorder and is Bi-Polar. Police do not consider him to be a victim of kidnapping at this time. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol Emergency Response Team is helping with the search this morning.  If you see Sammy Mitchell please contact the Delaware County Communications Center at 918-253-4531.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Authorities Search for Missing Child on Monkey Island

    Missing Child Found Safe

    Missing Child Found Safe

    Thursday, November 2 2017 10:59 AM EDT2017-11-02 14:59:14 GMT

    Delaware County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in searching for a 9 year old with special needs.  According the sheriff's office Samuel "Sammy" Mitchell has been missing since 5:30p.m. Wednesday evening.  Authorities describe Mitchell as 4'-3", 65-70 lbs, last seen wearing Black Sweat Shirt, blue jeans, socks, and No shoes. Local law enforcement has been searching Monkey Island area of Grand Lake. Sheriff's departments says Sammy suffers from Disinhibited...

    More >>

    Delaware County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in searching for a 9 year old with special needs.  According the sheriff's office Samuel "Sammy" Mitchell has been missing since 5:30p.m. Wednesday evening.  Authorities describe Mitchell as 4'-3", 65-70 lbs, last seen wearing Black Sweat Shirt, blue jeans, socks, and No shoes. Local law enforcement has been searching Monkey Island area of Grand Lake. Sheriff's departments says Sammy suffers from Disinhibited...

    More >>

  • "The Law Store" Locations Closing

    "The Law Store" Locations Closing

    Wednesday, November 1 2017 6:49 PM EDT2017-11-01 22:49:34 GMT

    "Not surprised, in all honesty," says one former customer.

    More >>

    "Not surprised, in all honesty," says one former customer.

    More >>

  • Empire District to Close Asbury Power Plant and Switch to Wind Farms to Generate Power

    Empire District to Close Asbury Power Plant and Switch to Wind Farms to Generate Power

    Wednesday, November 1 2017 6:48 PM EDT2017-11-01 22:48:33 GMT

    A switch by Empire district to wind power generation means closing the Asbury power plant.           Asbury is  a coal burning plant and is now slated for closure by April of 2019.  

    More >>

    A switch by Empire district to wind power generation means closing the Asbury power plant.           Asbury is  a coal burning plant and is now slated for closure by April of 2019.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.