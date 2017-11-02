Coworker Stabs Two Before Setting Himself on Fire

Two men were stabbed and the presumed suspect set himself on fire in Monkey Island, Oklahoma. Emergency crews converged on the Landings of Monkey Island Market and Grill just before noon Thursday after getting a call for help from workers inside.More >>
"We've had key players at the table talking about how to communicate better for the customers' sake."More >>
Delaware County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in searching for a 9 year old with special needs. According the sheriff's office Samuel "Sammy" Mitchell has been missing since 5:30p.m. Wednesday evening. Authorities describe Mitchell as 4'-3", 65-70 lbs, last seen wearing Black Sweat Shirt, blue jeans, socks, and No shoes. Local law enforcement has been searching Monkey Island area of Grand Lake. Sheriff's departments says Sammy suffers from Disinhibited...More >>
"Not surprised, in all honesty," says one former customer.More >>
A switch by Empire district to wind power generation means closing the Asbury power plant. Asbury is a coal burning plant and is now slated for closure by April of 2019.More >>
Two men were stabbed and the presumed suspect set himself on fire in Monkey Island, Oklahoma. Emergency crews converged on the Landings of Monkey Island Market and Grill just before noon Thursday after getting a call for help from workers inside.More >>
A switch by Empire district to wind power generation means closing the Asbury power plant. Asbury is a coal burning plant and is now slated for closure by April of 2019.More >>
Doctors, hospital CEO’s and others showed up today at the Crawford county commissioners’ meeting in Girard asking for a chance to make a bid to provide county employees with primary care.More >>
Three local officers are honored by Missouri Governor Eric Greitens with medals of valor. It happened at the first ever Missouri Public Safety Awards banquet in Jefferson city on Saturday. Each received the medal of valor for their actions during an active shooter case in August of 2016.More >>
Families who need help providing Christmas dinner and toys are urged to sign up this week at the Joplin Salvation Army. Beginning Wednesday, the Salvation Army will be taking applications for Christmas help.More >>
A police and fire chaplain from Joplin has been appointed to the Missouri Board of Education by Governor Eric Greitens. John T. "Tim" Sumners, a church pastor has also worked with Webb City and Redings Mill Fire districts.More >>
A Carthage woman will be sentenced in December for stealing from patients at the Carthage Health and Rehabilitation Center. 41 year old Kristi Metcalf, a former financial assistant with Carthage Health and Rehab changed her plea to guilty for receiving stolen property, a class B felony and one count of abuse of a health care recipient, a class C felony.More >>
Months of protests , shootings and drug activity in st. Louis have led it to be labeled the nations more dangerous city. That's having a negative effect on a north St. Louis health system.More >>
Teen suicide has drawn a lot of attention, but currently it’s career and middle aged individuals who take their own lives at the highest rate. Those who are forty-five to sixty-four years old. And a thousand Missourians are lost every year to suicide. That’s too many according the Ozark Center which operates the crisis line. But connecting with a counselor can help.More >>
An indoor gun range is under construction on West Belle Center and the owner promises safety. Joplin Centerfire will offer twelve shooting lanes.More >>
