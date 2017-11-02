Quantcast

Coworker Stabs Two Before Setting Himself on Fire

By Lisa Olliges, Reporter and Weekend Anchor
DELAWARE COUNTY, OK -

          Two men were stabbed and the presumed suspect set himself on fire in Monkey Island, Oklahoma.
 

Emergency crews converged on the Landings of Monkey Island Market and Grill just before noon Thursday after getting a call for help from workers inside. This after two men ran in saying they’d been stabbed. Clerk Leticia Filho described what she witnessed, “They said call 911 this guy went crazy he stabbed us.

The gentlemen, who were regular customers, had been stabbed inside their Landcare,  work truck.

Sheriff Harlan Moore of Delaware County said, "I dont have the details of what motivated this to happen. I know that  they all worked together.

Photos taken by a witness showed that one man was stabbed in the arm and  the other near the chest. The chaos didnt stop with the stabbing victims. Leticia said, Another gentlemen walked in behind him. He had no shirt on. He grabbed a lighter and tried to light himself on fire."

He  had doused himself with gasoline and succeeded in setting himself on fire outside the building near the truck. Medics worked to treat him.

The victims had first encountered a postal worker who put a turnaquet on one of their injuries.  Then when they were inside, the owner of the market, who had first responder experience, starting doing some triage.

Leticia explained, "But that's her heart.  She loves to serve to be there for people."

The sheriff has called in the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation to gather evidence from the truck and the scene. The burned man was taken by medical helicopter as was one of the stabbing victims. The other by ambulance.
 
Clerk Leticia says she felt sadness not fear. "My heart actually broke because, I mean, all three of them,  they're hurting. And theyre injured. Even the guy who did it, I mean, he's hurting inside.  You've got  to be broken to do that. So, my heart actually hurts for them. I wasnt afraid. It was  more like, God how do I help these people?


The sheriff said they're  waiting until the family of the injured men are notified before releasing any names.
          He did say he believes the crew came from Tulsa and was working on a project in the area.
         
 

