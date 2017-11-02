Quantcast

Missing Boy Found Safe After Extensive Search In Delaware County - KOAM TV 7

Missing Boy Found Safe After Extensive Search In Delaware County

Updated:

     For 16 hours authorities in Delaware County searched countless acres of lake property in and around Monkey Island for 9 year old Sammy Mitchell.
     A young man who was found safe this morning.
Moore: "A 9 year old boy and his mother were here in the Monkey Island area, got into some kind of little disagreement in the car, he got upset, he bailed out of the car, took of running."
Delaware County Sheriff Harlan Moore chronicles what led to Sammy Mitchell disappearing.
After he was reported missing, his deputies called in outside help and began searching for Sammy.
They searched all night...
Moore: "The situation with this one so many hours had passed with no sightings whatsoever, it was concerning to us."
Sammy has some mental health concerns, which escalated the need to find him quickly.
The night pressed on, with no results -- in the morning, they resumed the search, fears mounting.
But then...
Moore: "We got a 911 call at our dispatch center from a lady who said that she saw a little boy on a swim dock."
A deputy rushed to the Brighton Bay area of Grand Lake.
Moore: "We responded there, my deputy commandeered a paddle boat, and paddled out to the swim dock, and brought him back in, he was cold, he was wet, he had been in the lake at some point."
He was medically checked, and then deputies brought him to the Monkey Island Fire Department -- where his mom was waiting.
Moore: "We're very thankful that we didn't have a drowning here, or that we couldn't find him, that he laid down and we couldn't find him."
Sheriff Moore says unfortunately, not all of these searches have such positive results, but thanks to the teamwork of all the agencies involved, this one...had a happy ending.
     Officials from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, GRDA, and the Monkey Island Fire Department all helped in the search.

 

MORE TOP NEWS

Local News

Chris Warner
Reporter

A Joplin native, Chris first started in broadcasting at age 16 at KSNF-TV in 2004..

Chris joined the KOAM team in 2017 as an Associate Producer. In April, he moved into a full-time reporter position. He spent time from 2008 to 2016 in various retail roles around the region before returning to his passion at KOAM. Chris is excited to continue telling the stories of the four states. Chris and his wife Amber live in Joplin and have three amazing children.

Follow Chris:
On Facebook
On Twitter

Contact Chris:
417.624.0233 or 620.231.0400
cwarner@koamtv.com

  • Chris WarnerMore>>

  • Missing Boy Found Safe After Extensive Search In Delaware County

    Missing Boy Found Safe After Extensive Search In Delaware County

    Thursday, November 2 2017 7:30 PM EDT2017-11-02 23:30:48 GMT

         For 16 hours authorities in Delaware County searched countless acres of lake property in and around Monkey Island for 9 year old Sammy Mitchell.

    More >>

         For 16 hours authorities in Delaware County searched countless acres of lake property in and around Monkey Island for 9 year old Sammy Mitchell.

    More >>

  • JPD Releases Sex Offender Compliance Stats for Halloween

    JPD Releases Sex Offender Compliance Stats for Halloween

    Wednesday, November 1 2017 9:10 PM EDT2017-11-02 01:10:11 GMT
         Halloween has come and gone.      And while many families are counting candy...officers with the Joplin Police Department are counting sex offender compliance concerns.      Those numbers came out today. During the course of Halloween night -- Joplin Police officers checked up on 114 sex offenders in the city, to ensure they were remaining compliant with special Halloween restrictions. In the end, officers generated 31 report...More >>
         Halloween has come and gone.      And while many families are counting candy...officers with the Joplin Police Department are counting sex offender compliance concerns.      Those numbers came out today. During the course of Halloween night -- Joplin Police officers checked up on 114 sex offenders in the city, to ensure they were remaining compliant with special Halloween restrictions. In the end, officers generated 31 report...More >>

  • Carthage Neighborhood Plays Host To 2,000 Trick Or Treaters -- For Two Decades

    Tuesday, October 31 2017 10:47 PM EDT2017-11-01 02:47:37 GMT

    "While it's only been the last few years that Carthage Police have actually blocked off the streets for this neighborhood event, the event itself has been bringing out trick or treaters for more than 20 years, and over the years were talking nearly 2,000 trick or treaters every year that come to this special event. Vicki Elliff moved into the Grand Avenue neighborhood four years ago, but she had no idea what that meant. 

    More >>

    "While it's only been the last few years that Carthage Police have actually blocked off the streets for this neighborhood event, the event itself has been bringing out trick or treaters for more than 20 years, and over the years were talking nearly 2,000 trick or treaters every year that come to this special event. Vicki Elliff moved into the Grand Avenue neighborhood four years ago, but she had no idea what that meant. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.