Missing Boy Found Safe After Extensive Search In Delaware County

For 16 hours authorities in Delaware County searched countless acres of lake property in and around Monkey Island for 9 year old Sammy Mitchell.

A young man who was found safe this morning.

Moore: "A 9 year old boy and his mother were here in the Monkey Island area, got into some kind of little disagreement in the car, he got upset, he bailed out of the car, took of running."

Delaware County Sheriff Harlan Moore chronicles what led to Sammy Mitchell disappearing.

After he was reported missing, his deputies called in outside help and began searching for Sammy.

They searched all night...

Moore: "The situation with this one so many hours had passed with no sightings whatsoever, it was concerning to us."

Sammy has some mental health concerns, which escalated the need to find him quickly.

The night pressed on, with no results -- in the morning, they resumed the search, fears mounting.

But then...

Moore: "We got a 911 call at our dispatch center from a lady who said that she saw a little boy on a swim dock."

A deputy rushed to the Brighton Bay area of Grand Lake.

Moore: "We responded there, my deputy commandeered a paddle boat, and paddled out to the swim dock, and brought him back in, he was cold, he was wet, he had been in the lake at some point."

He was medically checked, and then deputies brought him to the Monkey Island Fire Department -- where his mom was waiting.

Moore: "We're very thankful that we didn't have a drowning here, or that we couldn't find him, that he laid down and we couldn't find him."

Sheriff Moore says unfortunately, not all of these searches have such positive results, but thanks to the teamwork of all the agencies involved, this one...had a happy ending.

Officials from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, GRDA, and the Monkey Island Fire Department all helped in the search.



