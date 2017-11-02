MODOT Holds A Statewide Snow Drill

You wouldn't know it from the weather today, but winter will get here eventually. That's why MODOT today held its statewide snow drill. Department employees who work on roads when they're covered with snow practiced their plowing operations. Equipped with 12 to 16 foot snow plows and salt spreaders, the employees traveled down various routes in Missouri. The drill allows workers to get familiar with any changes that might have occurred since last year.

"Maybe there's a new entrance or some new curb and gutter or some new islands that weren't there last year, and so when that's obscured by snow and ice it's too late. They need to run it on a dry, sunny day," says MODOT Area Engineer Darin Hamelink.

Each year MODOT spends about $45,000,000 a year on snow removal.