MODOT Holds A Statewide Snow Drill

You wouldn't know it from the weather today, but winter will get here eventually. That's why MODOT today held its statewide snow drill. Department employees who work on roads when they're covered with snow practiced their plowing operations. Equipped with 12 to 16 foot snow plows and salt spreaders, the employees traveled down various routes in Missouri. The drill allows workers to get familiar with any changes that might have occurred since last year.
"Maybe there's a new entrance or some new curb and gutter or some new islands that weren't there last year, and so when that's obscured by snow and ice it's too late. They need to run it on a dry, sunny day," says MODOT Area Engineer Darin Hamelink.
Each year MODOT spends about $45,000,000 a year on snow removal.
Two men were stabbed and the presumed suspect set himself on fire in Monkey Island, Oklahoma. Emergency crews converged on the Landings of Monkey Island Market and Grill just before noon Thursday after getting a call for help from workers inside.More >>
Two men were stabbed and the presumed suspect set himself on fire in Monkey Island, Oklahoma. Emergency crews converged on the Landings of Monkey Island Market and Grill just before noon Thursday after getting a call for help from workers inside.More >>
"We've had key players at the table talking about how to communicate better for the customers' sake."More >>
"We've had key players at the table talking about how to communicate better for the customers' sake."More >>
Delaware County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in searching for a 9 year old with special needs. According the sheriff's office Samuel "Sammy" Mitchell has been missing since 5:30p.m. Wednesday evening. Authorities describe Mitchell as 4'-3", 65-70 lbs, last seen wearing Black Sweat Shirt, blue jeans, socks, and No shoes. Local law enforcement has been searching Monkey Island area of Grand Lake. Sheriff's departments says Sammy suffers from Disinhibited...More >>
Delaware County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in searching for a 9 year old with special needs. According the sheriff's office Samuel "Sammy" Mitchell has been missing since 5:30p.m. Wednesday evening. Authorities describe Mitchell as 4'-3", 65-70 lbs, last seen wearing Black Sweat Shirt, blue jeans, socks, and No shoes. Local law enforcement has been searching Monkey Island area of Grand Lake. Sheriff's departments says Sammy suffers from Disinhibited...More >>
"Not surprised, in all honesty," says one former customer.More >>
"Not surprised, in all honesty," says one former customer.More >>
A switch by Empire district to wind power generation means closing the Asbury power plant. Asbury is a coal burning plant and is now slated for closure by April of 2019.More >>
A switch by Empire district to wind power generation means closing the Asbury power plant. Asbury is a coal burning plant and is now slated for closure by April of 2019.More >>