Quantcast

PSU VB Looks to Make it Three Straight - KOAM TV 7

PSU VB Looks to Make it Three Straight

Updated:

RELEASE FROM PITTSBURG STATE ATHLETICS:

PITTSBURG — The Pittsburg State University volleyball team take a modest two-match winning streak on the road this weekend as the Gorillas face MIAA match-ups against the University of Nebraska-Kearney and Fort Hays State University.
 
The Gorillas will face the Lopers Friday (Nov. 3) at 6 p.m. at Kearney, Neb., before battling the Tigers Saturday (Nov. 4) at 1:30 p.m. at Hays, Kan. Pitt State will close out the weekend action with a non-conference tilt against Johnson & Wales University at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

Scouting the Gorillas
Pitt State is 5-21 overall and 2-12 in MIAA play entering Friday's action.  The Gorillas captured a pair of home wins over Southwest Baptist University (3-1) and Missouri Southern State University (3-1) last weekend (Oct. 27-28).
 
Junior rightside hitter Lauren Regier leads the Gorillas offense with 254 kills (2.76 kps) while junior outside hitter Noelle Dooley chips in with 222 kills (2.55 kps).

Freshman setter Camryn Blanton has tallied 310 assists (5.64 aps) on the season. She posted season highs of 41 and 42 assists in back-to-back matches last week.

Sophomore defensive specialist Lauren Maisberger leads the Pitt State defense with 267 digs (3.47 dps) with junior defensive specialist Paige Corcoran following close behind with a 3.03 digs per set average. Freshmen middle blocker Emily Regier also has contributed 78 blocks at the net (0.86 dps).

Scouting the Opposition
 
UNK enters Friday's matchup at 26-2 overall, 13-1 in MIAA play and ranked No. 5 in the most recent AVCA/NCAA Division II Top 25 poll. The Lopers have won 11 straight matches.

Senior middle blocker Tara Ziegelbein leads the UNK offense averaging 3.20 kills per set with junior outside hitter Kendall Schroer recording 3.09 kills per set. The Lopers' defensive leaders are junior defensive specialist Ellie McDonnell with 403 digs (4.48 dps) and senior middle blocker Tara Ziegelbein adding 1.13 blocks per set.

FHSU is 10-19 overall and 2-12 in the MIAA entering a Friday home match against the University of Central Oklahoma.

Freshmen outside hitter Kylie Rollman leads the team with 276 kills (2.82 kps) and sophomore middle blocker Magan Alexander chips in with 2.66 kills per set. Defensive specialist Taylor White contributes 4.73 digs per set while Callie Christensen records 1.16 blocks per set.
 
JWU is 2-23 on the season. Senior middle hitter Katie Malachinski leads the team with 179 kills (2.24 kps) and senior rightside hitter Erynn Keeney chips in with 2.14 kills per set. Outside hitter Brooke Paxton contributes 4.11 digs per set.

Up Next
Following the weekend matchups, Pitt State will close out the regular season with home matches against Washburn on Thursday, Nov. 9, and Emporia State on Friday, Nov. 10.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Under Budget and Ahead of Schedule

    Under Budget and Ahead of Schedule

    Thursday, November 2 2017 11:39 PM EDT2017-11-03 03:39:59 GMT
    Galena, Kansas' Route 66 viaduct looks like a million bucks, but it cost considerably less to get there. The Cherokee County commissioners recently held a close out hearing for the Kansas Community Development Bock Grant that made the Galena Bridge Project possible. A roughly $194,000 grant was provided for bridge upgrades, on the condition that Cherokee County match the grant. The bridge work was completed ahead of schedule and under budget, saving Cherokee County almost $...More >>
    Galena, Kansas' Route 66 viaduct looks like a million bucks, but it cost considerably less to get there. The Cherokee County commissioners recently held a close out hearing for the Kansas Community Development Bock Grant that made the Galena Bridge Project possible. A roughly $194,000 grant was provided for bridge upgrades, on the condition that Cherokee County match the grant. The bridge work was completed ahead of schedule and under budget, saving Cherokee County almost $...More >>

  • Coworker Stabs Two Before Setting Himself on Fire

    Coworker Stabs Two Before Setting Himself on Fire

    Thursday, November 2 2017 7:13 PM EDT2017-11-02 23:13:26 GMT

              Two men were stabbed and the presumed suspect set himself on fire in Monkey Island, Oklahoma.   Emergency crews converged on the Landings of Monkey Island Market and Grill just before noon Thursday after getting a call for help from workers inside. 

    More >>

              Two men were stabbed and the presumed suspect set himself on fire in Monkey Island, Oklahoma.   Emergency crews converged on the Landings of Monkey Island Market and Grill just before noon Thursday after getting a call for help from workers inside. 

    More >>

  • New Standards Implemented to Help Ensure Joplin Organization Uses Tax Money Efficiently

    New Standards Implemented to Help Ensure Joplin Organization Uses Tax Money Efficiently

    Thursday, November 2 2017 6:43 PM EDT2017-11-02 22:43:07 GMT

    "We've had key players at the table talking about how to communicate better for the customers' sake."

    More >>

    "We've had key players at the table talking about how to communicate better for the customers' sake."

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.