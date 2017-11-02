PSU VB Looks to Make it Three Straight

RELEASE FROM PITTSBURG STATE ATHLETICS:

PITTSBURG — The Pittsburg State University volleyball team take a modest two-match winning streak on the road this weekend as the Gorillas face MIAA match-ups against the University of Nebraska-Kearney and Fort Hays State University.



The Gorillas will face the Lopers Friday (Nov. 3) at 6 p.m. at Kearney, Neb., before battling the Tigers Saturday (Nov. 4) at 1:30 p.m. at Hays, Kan. Pitt State will close out the weekend action with a non-conference tilt against Johnson & Wales University at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.



Scouting the Gorillas

Pitt State is 5-21 overall and 2-12 in MIAA play entering Friday's action. The Gorillas captured a pair of home wins over Southwest Baptist University (3-1) and Missouri Southern State University (3-1) last weekend (Oct. 27-28).



Junior rightside hitter Lauren Regier leads the Gorillas offense with 254 kills (2.76 kps) while junior outside hitter Noelle Dooley chips in with 222 kills (2.55 kps).



Freshman setter Camryn Blanton has tallied 310 assists (5.64 aps) on the season. She posted season highs of 41 and 42 assists in back-to-back matches last week.



Sophomore defensive specialist Lauren Maisberger leads the Pitt State defense with 267 digs (3.47 dps) with junior defensive specialist Paige Corcoran following close behind with a 3.03 digs per set average. Freshmen middle blocker Emily Regier also has contributed 78 blocks at the net (0.86 dps).



Scouting the Opposition



UNK enters Friday's matchup at 26-2 overall, 13-1 in MIAA play and ranked No. 5 in the most recent AVCA/NCAA Division II Top 25 poll. The Lopers have won 11 straight matches.



Senior middle blocker Tara Ziegelbein leads the UNK offense averaging 3.20 kills per set with junior outside hitter Kendall Schroer recording 3.09 kills per set. The Lopers' defensive leaders are junior defensive specialist Ellie McDonnell with 403 digs (4.48 dps) and senior middle blocker Tara Ziegelbein adding 1.13 blocks per set.



FHSU is 10-19 overall and 2-12 in the MIAA entering a Friday home match against the University of Central Oklahoma.



Freshmen outside hitter Kylie Rollman leads the team with 276 kills (2.82 kps) and sophomore middle blocker Magan Alexander chips in with 2.66 kills per set. Defensive specialist Taylor White contributes 4.73 digs per set while Callie Christensen records 1.16 blocks per set.



JWU is 2-23 on the season. Senior middle hitter Katie Malachinski leads the team with 179 kills (2.24 kps) and senior rightside hitter Erynn Keeney chips in with 2.14 kills per set. Outside hitter Brooke Paxton contributes 4.11 digs per set.



Up Next

Following the weekend matchups, Pitt State will close out the regular season with home matches against Washburn on Thursday, Nov. 9, and Emporia State on Friday, Nov. 10.