Quantcast

Season Ends for MSSU Women's Soccer - KOAM TV 7

Season Ends for MSSU Women's Soccer

Updated:

RELEASE FROM MISSOURI SOUTHERN ATHLETICS:

HAYS, Kans.  - The Missouri Southern State women's soccer team forced the fourth-seeded Fort Hays State Tigers into two over time periods for a chance to move on to the next round, but could not capitalize as the Lions would fall 11-10 in penalty kicks inside FHSU Soccer Stadium at Bickle-Schmidt Sports Complex Wednesday night.
 
The Lions (5-9-4, 5-5-1) defense made a shutdown stand after being outshot 19-8  for the entire game. Goalkeeper Luz Galindo went the distance, playing in all 110 minutes and 14 rounds in the shootout. The sophomore made six saves on a total of 19 shots attempted by the Tigers. MSSU made the leap to fifth in the MIAA standings from 11th last season and did it behind a complete team effort, including eight shutouts and three-straight victories without allowing a single goal in the final three games to conclude the regular season. 

Freshman forward Glory Amalaha led the squad in shots with three and one on goal, while teammate Sarah Tatum launched two shot attempts with one towards the goalkeeper.
 
FHSU (10-5-4, 7-3-1) now heads to face off against the undefeated Central Missouri Jennies, who are coming off a 4-0 victory over Emporia State earlier this evening. Kylie Thomas scored the deciding goal on her second chance of the night to give her team the win. 

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Under Budget and Ahead of Schedule

    Under Budget and Ahead of Schedule

    Thursday, November 2 2017 11:39 PM EDT2017-11-03 03:39:59 GMT
    Galena, Kansas' Route 66 viaduct looks like a million bucks, but it cost considerably less to get there. The Cherokee County commissioners recently held a close out hearing for the Kansas Community Development Bock Grant that made the Galena Bridge Project possible. A roughly $194,000 grant was provided for bridge upgrades, on the condition that Cherokee County match the grant. The bridge work was completed ahead of schedule and under budget, saving Cherokee County almost $...More >>
    Galena, Kansas' Route 66 viaduct looks like a million bucks, but it cost considerably less to get there. The Cherokee County commissioners recently held a close out hearing for the Kansas Community Development Bock Grant that made the Galena Bridge Project possible. A roughly $194,000 grant was provided for bridge upgrades, on the condition that Cherokee County match the grant. The bridge work was completed ahead of schedule and under budget, saving Cherokee County almost $...More >>

  • Coworker Stabs Two Before Setting Himself on Fire

    Coworker Stabs Two Before Setting Himself on Fire

    Thursday, November 2 2017 7:13 PM EDT2017-11-02 23:13:26 GMT

              Two men were stabbed and the presumed suspect set himself on fire in Monkey Island, Oklahoma.   Emergency crews converged on the Landings of Monkey Island Market and Grill just before noon Thursday after getting a call for help from workers inside. 

    More >>

              Two men were stabbed and the presumed suspect set himself on fire in Monkey Island, Oklahoma.   Emergency crews converged on the Landings of Monkey Island Market and Grill just before noon Thursday after getting a call for help from workers inside. 

    More >>

  • New Standards Implemented to Help Ensure Joplin Organization Uses Tax Money Efficiently

    New Standards Implemented to Help Ensure Joplin Organization Uses Tax Money Efficiently

    Thursday, November 2 2017 6:43 PM EDT2017-11-02 22:43:07 GMT

    "We've had key players at the table talking about how to communicate better for the customers' sake."

    More >>

    "We've had key players at the table talking about how to communicate better for the customers' sake."

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.