Season Ends for MSSU Women's Soccer

RELEASE FROM MISSOURI SOUTHERN ATHLETICS:

HAYS, Kans. - The Missouri Southern State women's soccer team forced the fourth-seeded Fort Hays State Tigers into two over time periods for a chance to move on to the next round, but could not capitalize as the Lions would fall 11-10 in penalty kicks inside FHSU Soccer Stadium at Bickle-Schmidt Sports Complex Wednesday night.



The Lions (5-9-4, 5-5-1) defense made a shutdown stand after being outshot 19-8 for the entire game. Goalkeeper Luz Galindo went the distance, playing in all 110 minutes and 14 rounds in the shootout. The sophomore made six saves on a total of 19 shots attempted by the Tigers. MSSU made the leap to fifth in the MIAA standings from 11th last season and did it behind a complete team effort, including eight shutouts and three-straight victories without allowing a single goal in the final three games to conclude the regular season.



Freshman forward Glory Amalaha led the squad in shots with three and one on goal, while teammate Sarah Tatum launched two shot attempts with one towards the goalkeeper.



FHSU (10-5-4, 7-3-1) now heads to face off against the undefeated Central Missouri Jennies, who are coming off a 4-0 victory over Emporia State earlier this evening. Kylie Thomas scored the deciding goal on her second chance of the night to give her team the win.