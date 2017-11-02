Galena Seeks Revenge @ Wellsville

The Galena Bulldogs will face the Wellsville Eagles in the second round of the 3A playoffs on Saturday.

The Bulldogs had no problem in round one, beating the Neodesha Bluestreaks 66-14.

Galena has revenge on the mind heading into Saturday. Wellsville was the team that knocked them out of the playoffs in the second round last season. The Eagles beat the Bulldogs 27-22 in Galena last November.

Heading into Saturday's game Galena has a perfect 10-0 record, while Wellsville is 9-1. Kickoff for the game will be at 3:00 pm Saturday in Wellsville.