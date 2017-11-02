PSU XC Preps for Central Regional

RELEASE FROM PITTSBURG STATE ATHLETICS:

PITTSBURG — The Pittsburg State University men's and women's cross country teams will travel to Kearney, Neb., to take part in the 2017 NCAA Division II Central Regional Saturday (Nov. 4). The women's six-kilometer race will start at 11 a.m. (CDT) with the men's 10-kilometer competition to follow at 12:15 p.m.



The top three teams, and the top two individuals not from one of the qualifying teams, in eight regionals advance to the NCAA Championships Nov. 18 at Evansville, Ind. The remaining at-large teams and individuals will be chosen based on a new NCAA formula which will be revealed Monday (Nov. 6).



The Pitt State women are the pre-meet favorite after capturing the 2017 MIAA Championships on Oct. 21 at Warrensburg, Mo. The Gorillas enter the regional ranked No. 1 in the Central Region and No. 6 in the NCAA Division II Top 25 poll. The University of Mary (N.D.) is ranked No. 2 in the region and No. 7 nationally. The third-ranked regional foe – Oklahoma Baptist University – is No. 14 in the national poll.



The University of Minnesota Duluth (17th) and Augustana University (20th) round out the top five regionally-ranked squads with both the Bulldogs and Vikings also ranked in the top 20 nationally.



Sophomore Piper Misse will lead the Pitt State squad. Misse captured the 2017 MIAA individual title, crossing the finish line in the six-kilometer race in 22 minutes, 19.54 seconds. Juniors Christina Metzger (22:36.51) and Ashton Henson (22:49.95) also finished fourth and sixth, respectively, at the MIAA Championships, while sophomore Katren Rienbolt placed ninth overall (23:04.09).



Augustana, Lindenwood University and the University of Central Missouri are ranked No. 1-3 in the men's Central Region heading into the meet. Augustana has captured the regional title each of the past five seasons (2012-16).



The Pitt State men are coming off a sixth-place showing at the MIAA Championships. Freshman Diego Contreras (26:22.59) and sophomore Matthew Wilson (26:29.81) led the Gorillas with top 20 finishes at the conference meet.