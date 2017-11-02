NEO VB Heads to District O Tourney

Quantcast

RELEASE FROM NEO ATHLETICS:

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — After a one year absence, the No. 2 seed Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College Lady Norse travel to the two-day Women’s Division 2 District O Tournament on the campus of Metropolitan Community College-Longview.

Last season the Lady Norse failed to qualify for post season after finishing with an 8-8 overall record. The National Junior College Athletic Association had set a minimum of 20 regular season matches.

After finishing 8-2 against teams in the district, NEO enters the single-elimination playoffs with a 20-10 season mark.

While the Lady Norse represent Division II Region 2, the MCC-Longview Lady Lakers won the Region 16 title with a 9-1 mark. The Lady Lakers are 20-12 entering the tournament.

No. 4 seed Cottey College of Nevada, Missouri (4-4 and 11-10) plays the opening match Friday against No. 5 seed St. Louis (Missouri) Community College (0-8 and 4-24).

The winner of Friday’s match faces No. 1 seed Longview at 10 a.m. on Saturday. No. 2 seed NEO plays No. 3 seed East Central College of Union, Missouri (5-3 and 16-13) at 10 a.m.

Winners of the two Saturday matches play at noon for the championship. An “if necessary” match will start at 2 p.m.

The District O winner advances to the Women’s Division II NJCAA National Tournament, Nov. 16-18, in the Charleston Civic Center in Charleston, West Virginia.

NEO concluded the regular season last Monday in a triangular match at Coffeyville (Kansas) Community College.

The Lady Norse recorded a 3-0 shutout over the Ottawa University junior varsity to start the match.

Squaring off against No. 4 ranked Coffeyville (38-2), the Lady Ravens won in three straight games 25-15, 25-17 and 25-21.

