Pitt State Tries to Stay Hot @ Kearney

The Pittsburg State Gorillas have turned things around in the last few weeks.

The Gorillas have bounced back from a three game losing streak to win three straight games and get back over .500 on the year. Last week was the team's biggest win of the season, taking down #1 Northwest Missouri State 20-10.

This week, they'll try to push their winning streak to four games on the road against the Nebraska-Kearney Lopers. UNK is 3-6 on the year, with wins against Missouri Western, Missouri Southern and Northeastern State.

Saturday's game will kick off at 2:00 pm in Kearney.