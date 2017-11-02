Author Jim Stovall Addresses Vernon County Students

The guest at Nevada Missouri High School Thursday afternoon came with a lengthy list of credentials.

He's a best-selling author, movie producer, motivational speaker and one-time Olympic wrestler.

He also happens to be blind.

59-year-old Jim Stovall, best known for his bestselling novel "The Ultimate Gift", spoke at the high school. Students from other Vernon County Schools were also invited.

Stovall's visit was spearheaded by Mary Mitchell -- a volunteer at the school and member of the Vernon County Youth Task Force.

"There are so many students facing obstacles that we don't even know about, little to great big", Mitchell said. "I just think it's so important for them to see somebody that had huge obstacles in their life... were willing to just keep moving forward."

Stovall's talk fit in well with a program implemented by Mitchell 8-years ago called "dream books" -- intended to help kids build toward their futures.





