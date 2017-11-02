Under Budget and Ahead of Schedule

Galena, Kansas' Route 66 viaduct looks like a million bucks, but it cost considerably less to get there. The Cherokee County commissioners recently held a close out hearing for the Kansas Community Development Bock Grant that made the Galena Bridge Project possible.

A roughly $194,000 grant was provided for bridge upgrades, on the condition that Cherokee County match the grant. The bridge work was completed ahead of schedule and under budget, saving Cherokee County almost $28,000, and the state of Kansas, almost $24,000. The Southeast Kansas Regional Planning Commission oversaw the project, and they give a lot of credit to the construction company who won the bid.

"PCI Roads did the work, and they did it quick and efficiently, and their expenses were less than what they proposed," said grant administrator Carey Spoon.

Fortunately, Cherokee County got a lot of bang for their buck. The viaduct looks brand new.

"They removed all the asphalt from the surface of the bridge, replaced any deteriorated concrete, and addressed issues on the sidewalks and the rails, and the walkway overhang," said Spoon.

As for the $28,000 saved by Cherokee County, Commissioners Pat Collins and Corey Moates say those funds will remain in the county's Fund 190 Bridge Fund. That fund covers repairs for the county's 257 bridges and will be used for future repairs.