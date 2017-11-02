Jurors to Consider Sentence in Springfield Child Murder Case

Jurors will hear more arguments before deciding whether to recommend the death sentence in the case of a former Springfield Missouri middle school football coach who murdered a 10-year-old girl. The sentencing phase in the trial of 49-year-old Craig Wood is set to begin Friday.

Jurors convicted Wood on Thursday of first-degree murder in the 2014 death of Hailey Owens.

Wood had kidnapped Hailey from Springfield neighborhood in front of horrified witnesses before raping and killing her.



The defense didn't dispute that Wood killed the girl, but contended that Wood didn't deliberate first, as prosecutors allege.



During the trial, a witness testified that he was raking leaves when he saw Wood pull Hailey into a pickup truck. The man was unable to get to the girl. His wife called 911 and reported the truck's license plate, which led police to Wood's home. Hailey's body was in the basement.