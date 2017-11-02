Quantcast

Jurors to Consider Sentence in Springfield Child Murder Case

Jurors will hear more arguments before deciding whether to recommend the death sentence in the case of a former Springfield Missouri middle school football coach who murdered a 10-year-old girl.  The sentencing phase in the trial of 49-year-old Craig Wood is set to begin Friday.

Jurors convicted Wood on Thursday of first-degree murder in the 2014 death of Hailey Owens. 

Wood had kidnapped Hailey from Springfield neighborhood in front of horrified witnesses before raping and killing her.
    
The defense didn't dispute that Wood killed the girl, but contended that Wood didn't deliberate first, as prosecutors allege.
    
During the trial, a witness testified that he was raking leaves when he saw Wood pull Hailey into a pickup truck. The man was unable to get to the girl. His wife called 911 and reported the truck's license plate, which led police to Wood's home. Hailey's body was in the basement.

    Galena, Kansas' Route 66 viaduct looks like a million bucks, but it cost considerably less to get there. The Cherokee County commissioners recently held a close out hearing for the Kansas Community Development Bock Grant that made the Galena Bridge Project possible. A roughly $194,000 grant was provided for bridge upgrades, on the condition that Cherokee County match the grant. The bridge work was completed ahead of schedule and under budget, saving Cherokee County almost $...
              Two men were stabbed and the presumed suspect set himself on fire in Monkey Island, Oklahoma.   Emergency crews converged on the Landings of Monkey Island Market and Grill just before noon Thursday after getting a call for help from workers inside. 

              Two men were stabbed and the presumed suspect set himself on fire in Monkey Island, Oklahoma.   Emergency crews converged on the Landings of Monkey Island Market and Grill just before noon Thursday after getting a call for help from workers inside. 

    "We've had key players at the table talking about how to communicate better for the customers' sake."

    "We've had key players at the table talking about how to communicate better for the customers' sake."

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.