Jurors to Consider Sentence in Springfield Child Murder Case

Jurors will hear more arguments before deciding whether to recommend the death sentence in the case of a former Springfield Missouri middle school football coach who murdered a 10-year-old girl. The sentencing phase in the trial of 49-year-old Craig Wood is set to begin Friday.
Jurors convicted Wood on Thursday of first-degree murder in the 2014 death of Hailey Owens.
Wood had kidnapped Hailey from Springfield neighborhood in front of horrified witnesses before raping and killing her.
The defense didn't dispute that Wood killed the girl, but contended that Wood didn't deliberate first, as prosecutors allege.
During the trial, a witness testified that he was raking leaves when he saw Wood pull Hailey into a pickup truck. The man was unable to get to the girl. His wife called 911 and reported the truck's license plate, which led police to Wood's home. Hailey's body was in the basement.
Two men were stabbed and the presumed suspect set himself on fire in Monkey Island, Oklahoma. Emergency crews converged on the Landings of Monkey Island Market and Grill just before noon Thursday after getting a call for help from workers inside.More >>
Two men were stabbed and the presumed suspect set himself on fire in Monkey Island, Oklahoma. Emergency crews converged on the Landings of Monkey Island Market and Grill just before noon Thursday after getting a call for help from workers inside.More >>
"We've had key players at the table talking about how to communicate better for the customers' sake."More >>
"We've had key players at the table talking about how to communicate better for the customers' sake."More >>
Delaware County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in searching for a 9 year old with special needs. According the sheriff's office Samuel "Sammy" Mitchell has been missing since 5:30p.m. Wednesday evening. Authorities describe Mitchell as 4'-3", 65-70 lbs, last seen wearing Black Sweat Shirt, blue jeans, socks, and No shoes. Local law enforcement has been searching Monkey Island area of Grand Lake. Sheriff's departments says Sammy suffers from Disinhibited...More >>
Delaware County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in searching for a 9 year old with special needs. According the sheriff's office Samuel "Sammy" Mitchell has been missing since 5:30p.m. Wednesday evening. Authorities describe Mitchell as 4'-3", 65-70 lbs, last seen wearing Black Sweat Shirt, blue jeans, socks, and No shoes. Local law enforcement has been searching Monkey Island area of Grand Lake. Sheriff's departments says Sammy suffers from Disinhibited...More >>
"Not surprised, in all honesty," says one former customer.More >>
"Not surprised, in all honesty," says one former customer.More >>
A switch by Empire district to wind power generation means closing the Asbury power plant. Asbury is a coal burning plant and is now slated for closure by April of 2019.More >>
A switch by Empire district to wind power generation means closing the Asbury power plant. Asbury is a coal burning plant and is now slated for closure by April of 2019.More >>