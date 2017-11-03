Delaware County Stabbing Suspect Dies from Injuries

11/3/17

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has released the identifies of those involved in a stabbing that took place on Monkey Island. According to the OSBI release the names of the victims are Alejandro Rovalcaba-Zambrano and Benjamin Chee. The two men were treated from their stab wounds and released from hospital. The suspect 28 year old Joseph Honaker of Tulsa set himself on fire at the scene. Honaker died this morning from his injuries.

11/2/17

Delaware County -- at approximately 1 o'clock this afternoon, the Delaware County Sheriff's Office responded to a stabbing at 56351 E highway 125 in Monkey Island. There, three men were injured, two were stabbed by a man who then sustained self inflicted wounds. All three men were transported to various hospitals. Conditions are unknown at this time. The names of the men will be released after next of kin is notified. All the men worked for Land Care, a lawn service based in Tulsa. From what agents can glean so far, the men pulled to the side of highway 125 to eat lunch when the altercation took place. OSBI agents are conducting interviews and gathering evidence at the crime scene.

