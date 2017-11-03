Quantcast

Delaware County Stabbing Suspect Dies from Injuries - KOAM TV 7

Grove Stabbing Suspect Dies from Injuries

Delaware County Stabbing Suspect Dies from Injuries

Updated:
DELAWARE COUNTY, MO -

11/3/17

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has released the identifies of those involved in a stabbing that took place on Monkey Island.  According to the OSBI release the names of the victims are Alejandro Rovalcaba-Zambrano and Benjamin Chee. The two men were treated from their stab wounds and released from hospital.  The suspect 28 year old Joseph Honaker of Tulsa set himself on fire at the scene.  Honaker died this morning from his injuries. 

11/2/17

Delaware County -- at approximately 1 o'clock this afternoon, the Delaware County Sheriff's Office responded to a stabbing at 56351 E highway 125 in Monkey Island. There, three men were injured, two were stabbed by a man who then sustained self inflicted wounds. All three men were transported to various hospitals. Conditions are unknown at this time. The names of the men will be released after next of kin is notified. All the men worked for Land Care, a lawn service based in Tulsa. From what agents can glean so far, the men pulled to the side of highway 125 to eat lunch when the altercation took place. OSBI agents are conducting interviews and gathering evidence at the crime scene.
 

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Under Budget and Ahead of Schedule

    Under Budget and Ahead of Schedule

    Thursday, November 2 2017 11:39 PM EDT2017-11-03 03:39:59 GMT
    Galena, Kansas' Route 66 viaduct looks like a million bucks, but it cost considerably less to get there. The Cherokee County commissioners recently held a close out hearing for the Kansas Community Development Bock Grant that made the Galena Bridge Project possible. A roughly $194,000 grant was provided for bridge upgrades, on the condition that Cherokee County match the grant. The bridge work was completed ahead of schedule and under budget, saving Cherokee County almost $...More >>
    Galena, Kansas' Route 66 viaduct looks like a million bucks, but it cost considerably less to get there. The Cherokee County commissioners recently held a close out hearing for the Kansas Community Development Bock Grant that made the Galena Bridge Project possible. A roughly $194,000 grant was provided for bridge upgrades, on the condition that Cherokee County match the grant. The bridge work was completed ahead of schedule and under budget, saving Cherokee County almost $...More >>

  • Coworker Stabs Two Before Setting Himself on Fire

    Coworker Stabs Two Before Setting Himself on Fire

    Thursday, November 2 2017 7:13 PM EDT2017-11-02 23:13:26 GMT

              Two men were stabbed and the presumed suspect set himself on fire in Monkey Island, Oklahoma.   Emergency crews converged on the Landings of Monkey Island Market and Grill just before noon Thursday after getting a call for help from workers inside. 

    More >>

              Two men were stabbed and the presumed suspect set himself on fire in Monkey Island, Oklahoma.   Emergency crews converged on the Landings of Monkey Island Market and Grill just before noon Thursday after getting a call for help from workers inside. 

    More >>

  • New Standards Implemented to Help Ensure Joplin Organization Uses Tax Money Efficiently

    New Standards Implemented to Help Ensure Joplin Organization Uses Tax Money Efficiently

    Thursday, November 2 2017 6:43 PM EDT2017-11-02 22:43:07 GMT

    "We've had key players at the table talking about how to communicate better for the customers' sake."

    More >>

    "We've had key players at the table talking about how to communicate better for the customers' sake."

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.