Car Sought in Connection With Ottawa County Shooting

The Ottawa County Oklahoma Sheriff's Department is seeking help from the public in finding two people suspected of shooting a woman as she drove her car.

Authorities received a call around 8:25 Thursday evening that a woman had been shot while driving her car at the intersection of Highway 125 and Highway 59 South of Fairland.

The victim said the shot had been fired by a male passenger in a small white car, that was driven by a female.

Now investigators are looking for a car matching the description that was caught on surveillance video. It's a new model, white Chevy Aveo.

The shooting victim, Misty Channel of Miami Oklahoma, had managed to drive herself to the Cherokee Casino In Grove Oklahoma seeking help.

She was flown to the hospital and was last reported to be in stable condition.

Investigators found a bullet hole in the driver's side door of Channel's car.

