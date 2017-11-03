Local Elementary Student Wins State Poster Competition

It was an afternoon of celebration for one Granby Elementary student today. Tierney Keener just won first place for her artwork in the Second and Third Grade Poppy Poster Contest. The poster won the unit and district level before going on to win the state competition. It was more than just an art contest however; the poppies are supposed to be a sign of the men and women who sacrificed their lives for our country.

Ellen Arnce of the American Legion Auxiliary says, "The poppy is red because it symbolizes the blood shed on the battlefield and it's to honor those men and women that have died in battle."

The annual contest teaches kids about patriotism, veterans and service through art.