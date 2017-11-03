Gene Bicknell Sues Kansas

A long-running tax dispute involving former Pittsburg Kansas entrepreneur Gene Bicknell has taken another turn. Bicknell is now suing Kansas over a multi-million dollar tax bill.
The Kansas Department of Revenue audited Bicknell's tax returns from 2005 to 2008 and ordered him to pay $42 million in taxes on the sale of hundreds of Pizza Hut franchises. The state contends Bicknell's primary home was Kansas at the time of the sale, but Bicknell argues he lived in Florida and doesn't owe Kansas any sales tax money.
The State Board of Tax Appeals on Oct. 2 sustained the tax assessment, prompting Bicknell to file the lawsuit Wednesday.
There are more questions than answers surrounding the Missouri Department of Conservation's takeover of Joplin's Wildcat Glades Conservation and Audubon Center. The biggest one would be: why's it happening?More >>
The plaintiff's attorney's call what happened to their client a "violation of equal protection." Their client is currently in the Oklahoma Department of Corrections. Court documents say he was cleared to be released, but is still behind bars due to his warrant for failure to pay court costs. They're filing a lawsuit against, the Oklahoma Sheriff's Association, all of the sheriff's in the state and a private collections company Aberdeen Enterprizes. Aberdeen Enterprize's...More >>
Police say officers didn't treat this pursuit the same as if an adult would have been driving.More >>
Two men were stabbed and the presumed suspect set himself on fire in Monkey Island, Oklahoma. Emergency crews converged on the Landings of Monkey Island Market and Grill just before noon Thursday after getting a call for help from workers inside.More >>
"We've had key players at the table talking about how to communicate better for the customers' sake."More >>
