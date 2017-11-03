Quantcast

Gene Bicknell Sues Kansas - KOAM TV 7

Gene Bicknell Sues Kansas

Updated:
By Dowe Quick, Executive Producer and Anchor
Bio
Connect
Biography

       A long-running tax dispute involving former Pittsburg Kansas entrepreneur Gene Bicknell has taken another turn.  Bicknell is now suing Kansas over a multi-million dollar tax bill.
         The Kansas Department of Revenue audited Bicknell's tax returns from 2005 to 2008 and ordered him to pay $42 million in taxes on the sale of hundreds of Pizza Hut franchises. The state contends Bicknell's primary home was Kansas at the time of the sale, but Bicknell argues he lived in Florida and doesn't owe Kansas any sales tax money.
    The State Board of Tax Appeals on Oct. 2 sustained the tax assessment, prompting Bicknell to file the lawsuit Wednesday.


  .
 

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • New Management for Wild Wildcat Glades Conservation and Audubon Center

    New Management for Wild Wildcat Glades Conservation and Audubon Center

    Friday, November 3 2017 9:47 PM EDT2017-11-04 01:47:16 GMT

    There are more questions than answers surrounding the Missouri Department of Conservation's takeover of Joplin's Wildcat Glades Conservation and Audubon Center. The biggest one would be: why's it happening? 

    More >>

    There are more questions than answers surrounding the Missouri Department of Conservation's takeover of Joplin's Wildcat Glades Conservation and Audubon Center. The biggest one would be: why's it happening? 

    More >>

  • Every Sheriff in Oklahoma Faces Lawsuit

    Every Sheriff in Oklahoma Faces Lawsuit

    Friday, November 3 2017 8:43 PM EDT2017-11-04 00:43:08 GMT

    The plaintiff's attorney's call what happened to their client a "violation of equal protection." Their client is currently in the Oklahoma Department of Corrections. Court documents say he was cleared to be released, but is still behind bars due to his warrant for failure to pay court costs. They're filing a lawsuit against, the Oklahoma Sheriff's Association, all of the sheriff's in the state and a private collections company Aberdeen Enterprizes. Aberdeen Enterprize's...

    More >>

    The plaintiff's attorney's call what happened to their client a "violation of equal protection." Their client is currently in the Oklahoma Department of Corrections. Court documents say he was cleared to be released, but is still behind bars due to his warrant for failure to pay court costs. They're filing a lawsuit against, the Oklahoma Sheriff's Association, all of the sheriff's in the state and a private collections company Aberdeen Enterprizes. Aberdeen Enterprize's...

    More >>

  • Standard Investigation Follows Joplin Police Pursuit of 11-Year-Old Driving SUV

    Standard Investigation Follows Joplin Police Pursuit of 11-Year-Old Driving SUV

    Friday, November 3 2017 7:30 PM EDT2017-11-03 23:30:38 GMT

    Police say officers didn't treat this pursuit the same as if an adult would have been driving.

    More >>

    Police say officers didn't treat this pursuit the same as if an adult would have been driving.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.