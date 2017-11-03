Gene Bicknell Sues Kansas

A long-running tax dispute involving former Pittsburg Kansas entrepreneur Gene Bicknell has taken another turn. Bicknell is now suing Kansas over a multi-million dollar tax bill.

The Kansas Department of Revenue audited Bicknell's tax returns from 2005 to 2008 and ordered him to pay $42 million in taxes on the sale of hundreds of Pizza Hut franchises. The state contends Bicknell's primary home was Kansas at the time of the sale, but Bicknell argues he lived in Florida and doesn't owe Kansas any sales tax money.

The State Board of Tax Appeals on Oct. 2 sustained the tax assessment, prompting Bicknell to file the lawsuit Wednesday.



.

