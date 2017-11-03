Police Say Webb City Stores Sold Alcohol to a Teen

Several Webb City Missouri store clerks have received court summonses for selling alcohol to a minor.
Webb City police conducted an underage alcohol purchase operation at eight stores. Police say three stores sold alcohol to an 18-year-old male participating in the operation.
Authorities say two stores sold the alcohol even after checking the teen's ID. The other five stores refused to sell alcohol to the minor.
--------
FOLLOWING IS A NEWS RELEASE FROM WEBB CITY POLICE CHIEF DONALD MELTON:
During the evening hours of Monday, October 30, 2017 officers with the Webb City Police Department conducted an underage alcohol purchase operation. Officers had an 18-year old male attempt to purchase alcohol at eight Webb City stores that sell alcohol. Five of the stores refused to sell the minor alcohol. Three of the stores did sell alcohol to the minor; two of which sold alcohol to him after checking his Missouri driver's license. The clerks at the three stores in who sold alcohol to the minor were issued summons to appear in Webb City Municipal Court. We appreciate the diligence of the clerks at the stores who did not sell alcohol to the minor.
There are more questions than answers surrounding the Missouri Department of Conservation's takeover of Joplin's Wildcat Glades Conservation and Audubon Center. The biggest one would be: why's it happening?More >>
There are more questions than answers surrounding the Missouri Department of Conservation's takeover of Joplin's Wildcat Glades Conservation and Audubon Center. The biggest one would be: why's it happening?More >>
The plaintiff's attorney's call what happened to their client a "violation of equal protection." Their client is currently in the Oklahoma Department of Corrections. Court documents say he was cleared to be released, but is still behind bars due to his warrant for failure to pay court costs. They're filing a lawsuit against, the Oklahoma Sheriff's Association, all of the sheriff's in the state and a private collections company Aberdeen Enterprizes. Aberdeen Enterprize's...More >>
The plaintiff's attorney's call what happened to their client a "violation of equal protection." Their client is currently in the Oklahoma Department of Corrections. Court documents say he was cleared to be released, but is still behind bars due to his warrant for failure to pay court costs. They're filing a lawsuit against, the Oklahoma Sheriff's Association, all of the sheriff's in the state and a private collections company Aberdeen Enterprizes. Aberdeen Enterprize's...More >>
Police say officers didn't treat this pursuit the same as if an adult would have been driving.More >>
Police say officers didn't treat this pursuit the same as if an adult would have been driving.More >>
Two men were stabbed and the presumed suspect set himself on fire in Monkey Island, Oklahoma. Emergency crews converged on the Landings of Monkey Island Market and Grill just before noon Thursday after getting a call for help from workers inside.More >>
Two men were stabbed and the presumed suspect set himself on fire in Monkey Island, Oklahoma. Emergency crews converged on the Landings of Monkey Island Market and Grill just before noon Thursday after getting a call for help from workers inside.More >>
"We've had key players at the table talking about how to communicate better for the customers' sake."More >>
"We've had key players at the table talking about how to communicate better for the customers' sake."More >>