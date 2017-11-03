Quantcast

Police Say Webb City Stores Sold Alcohol to a Teen

Updated:
By Dowe Quick, Executive Producer and Anchor
      Several Webb City Missouri store clerks have received court summonses for selling alcohol to a minor.
     Webb City police conducted an underage alcohol purchase operation at eight stores.  Police say three stores sold alcohol to an 18-year-old male participating in the operation.
    Authorities say two stores sold the alcohol even after checking the teen's ID.  The other five stores refused to sell alcohol to the minor.

    FOLLOWING IS A NEWS RELEASE FROM WEBB CITY POLICE CHIEF DONALD MELTON:

During the evening hours of Monday, October 30, 2017 officers with the Webb City Police Department conducted an underage alcohol purchase operation.  Officers had an 18-year old male attempt to purchase alcohol at eight Webb City stores that sell alcohol.  Five of the stores refused to sell the minor alcohol.  Three of the stores did sell alcohol to the minor; two of which sold alcohol to him after checking his Missouri driver's license.  The clerks at the three stores in who sold alcohol to the minor were issued summons to appear in Webb City Municipal Court.  We appreciate the diligence of the clerks at the stores who did not sell alcohol to the minor.

