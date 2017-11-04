Quantcast

High School Football Scoreboard -- Nov. 3 - KOAM TV 7

High School Football Scoreboard -- Nov. 3

Updated:

Postseason Games from Friday, Nov. 3
KSHSAA Class 5A Regional Round
@ Pittsburg 61, KC-Turner 6

KSHSAA Class 4A-I Regional Round
@ Fort Scott 50, @ Chanute 14
@ Labette County 34, Paola 7

KSHSAA Class 4A-II Regional Round
@ Burlington 22, Columbus 21
@ Frontenac 41, Girard 6

KSHSAA Class 2-1A Regional Round
@ Olpe 62, Yates Center 0
@ St. Mary’s Colgan 48, Lyndon 6

KSHSAA 8-Man DI Regional Round
St. Paul 56, @ Burden-Central 6

KSHSAA 8-Man DII Regional Round
@ Hutchinson-Central Christian 66, Pleasanton 34

MSHSAA Class 1-District 2 Championship
Thayer 14, @ Pierce City 0

MSHSAA Class 1-District 3 Championship
Lockwood 8, @ Adrian 0

MSHSAA Class 2-District 4 Championship
@ Lamar 61, Fair Grove 0

MSHSAA Class 3-District 4 Championship
@ Mount Vernon 30, Reeds Spring 28

MSHSAA Class 4-District 5 Championship
@ Webb City 42, Carl Junction 21

MSHSAA Class 5-District 5 Championship
@ Carthage 56, Willard 13

Regular Season Games from Friday, Nov. 3
Afton 68, @ Quapaw 8
Adair 36, @ Commerce 14
Fairland 48, @ Hulbert 44
@ Grove 55, Miami 28
Regent Prep 59, @ Welch 14

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • New Management for Wild Wildcat Glades Conservation and Audubon Center

    New Management for Wild Wildcat Glades Conservation and Audubon Center

    Friday, November 3 2017 9:47 PM EDT2017-11-04 01:47:16 GMT

    There are more questions than answers surrounding the Missouri Department of Conservation's takeover of Joplin's Wildcat Glades Conservation and Audubon Center. The biggest one would be: why's it happening? 

    More >>

    There are more questions than answers surrounding the Missouri Department of Conservation's takeover of Joplin's Wildcat Glades Conservation and Audubon Center. The biggest one would be: why's it happening? 

    More >>

  • Every Sheriff in Oklahoma Faces Lawsuit

    Every Sheriff in Oklahoma Faces Lawsuit

    Friday, November 3 2017 8:43 PM EDT2017-11-04 00:43:08 GMT

    The plaintiff's attorney's call what happened to their client a "violation of equal protection." Their client is currently in the Oklahoma Department of Corrections. Court documents say he was cleared to be released, but is still behind bars due to his warrant for failure to pay court costs. They're filing a lawsuit against, the Oklahoma Sheriff's Association, all of the sheriff's in the state and a private collections company Aberdeen Enterprizes. Aberdeen Enterprize's...

    More >>

    The plaintiff's attorney's call what happened to their client a "violation of equal protection." Their client is currently in the Oklahoma Department of Corrections. Court documents say he was cleared to be released, but is still behind bars due to his warrant for failure to pay court costs. They're filing a lawsuit against, the Oklahoma Sheriff's Association, all of the sheriff's in the state and a private collections company Aberdeen Enterprizes. Aberdeen Enterprize's...

    More >>

  • Standard Investigation Follows Joplin Police Pursuit of 11-Year-Old Driving SUV

    Standard Investigation Follows Joplin Police Pursuit of 11-Year-Old Driving SUV

    Friday, November 3 2017 7:30 PM EDT2017-11-03 23:30:38 GMT

    Police say officers didn't treat this pursuit the same as if an adult would have been driving.

    More >>

    Police say officers didn't treat this pursuit the same as if an adult would have been driving.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.