MSSU XC Ready for Saturday's Regional

RELEASE FROM MISSOURI SOUTHERN ATHLETICS:

Joplin, Mo. - The Missouri Southern State cross country teams travel to the Kearney Country Club to compete in the 2017 NCAA Division II Central Region Championships Saturday, Nov 4th. The women's 6K will start at 11 a.m. followed by the men's 10K at 12:15 p.m.



The men come into the event ranked fifth in the region, while the women stand at ninth. Last year the men finished second, launching them to nationals where they finished seventh in the country. Other MIAA teams in the top ten consist of No. 2 Lindenwood, No. 3 Central Missouri, host No. 6 Nebraksa-Kearney, and No. 8 Emporia State.



One other team that the men will have to get by is defending champions Augustana, who is ranked No. 1 in the Central Region and has won five-straight regional championships (2012-2016) heading into Saturdays meet.



The MSSU women finished ninth in last year's competition and will take on a field that includes three other MIAA schools in the Central Region top ten. Pittsburg State leads all teams at No. 1, while Fort Hays State and Southwest Baptist go back-to-back in sixth and seventh, respectively.



As every team crosses the finish line, only the top-three teams automatically qualify for the national meet with others to be determined by NCAA Committee.



Fans can visit www.heartlandtiming.com for up-to-date results from both events throughout the event.