MSSU XC Ready for Saturday's Regional

The Cardinals rolled the Bulldogs 42-21 to move on to the state quarterfinals.More >>
The Eagles head into the playoffs 9-0 and will host Savanna in round one.More >>
Lamar drilled Fair Grove in the district title game 61-0.More >>
The Gorillas will face the Kansas Jayhawks on Sunday.More >>
Southern had three players with 10+ kills, led by Mikayla Monk with 11.More >>
Pitt State lost to 7th ranked UNK in four sets.More >>
There are more questions than answers surrounding the Missouri Department of Conservation's takeover of Joplin's Wildcat Glades Conservation and Audubon Center. The biggest one would be: why's it happening?More >>
The plaintiff's attorney's call what happened to their client a "violation of equal protection." Their client is currently in the Oklahoma Department of Corrections. Court documents say he was cleared to be released, but is still behind bars due to his warrant for failure to pay court costs. They're filing a lawsuit against, the Oklahoma Sheriff's Association, all of the sheriff's in the state and a private collections company Aberdeen Enterprizes. Aberdeen Enterprize's...More >>
Police say officers didn't treat this pursuit the same as if an adult would have been driving.More >>
Two men were stabbed and the presumed suspect set himself on fire in Monkey Island, Oklahoma. Emergency crews converged on the Landings of Monkey Island Market and Grill just before noon Thursday after getting a call for help from workers inside.More >>
"We've had key players at the table talking about how to communicate better for the customers' sake."More >>
