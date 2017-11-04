Quantcast

MSSU XC Ready for Saturday's Regional - KOAM TV 7

MSSU XC Ready for Saturday's Regional

Updated:

RELEASE FROM MISSOURI SOUTHERN ATHLETICS:

Joplin, Mo. - The Missouri Southern State cross country teams travel to the Kearney Country Club to compete in the 2017 NCAA Division II Central Region Championships Saturday, Nov 4th. The women's 6K will start at 11 a.m. followed by the men's 10K at 12:15 p.m.
 
The men come into the event ranked fifth in the region, while the women stand at ninth. Last year the men finished second, launching them to nationals where they finished seventh in the country. Other MIAA teams in the top ten consist of No. 2 Lindenwood, No. 3 Central Missouri, host No. 6 Nebraksa-Kearney, and No. 8 Emporia State.
 
One other team that the men will have to get by is defending champions Augustana, who is ranked No. 1 in the Central Region and has won five-straight regional championships (2012-2016) heading into Saturdays meet.
 
The MSSU women finished ninth in last year's competition and will take on a field that includes three other MIAA schools in the Central Region top ten. Pittsburg State leads all teams at No. 1, while Fort Hays State and Southwest Baptist go back-to-back in sixth and seventh, respectively.
 
As every team crosses the finish line, only the top-three teams automatically qualify for the national meet with others to be determined by NCAA Committee.
 
Fans can visit www.heartlandtiming.com for up-to-date results from both events throughout the event.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • New Management for Wild Wildcat Glades Conservation and Audubon Center

    New Management for Wild Wildcat Glades Conservation and Audubon Center

    Friday, November 3 2017 9:47 PM EDT2017-11-04 01:47:16 GMT

    There are more questions than answers surrounding the Missouri Department of Conservation's takeover of Joplin's Wildcat Glades Conservation and Audubon Center. The biggest one would be: why's it happening? 

    More >>

    There are more questions than answers surrounding the Missouri Department of Conservation's takeover of Joplin's Wildcat Glades Conservation and Audubon Center. The biggest one would be: why's it happening? 

    More >>

  • Every Sheriff in Oklahoma Faces Lawsuit

    Every Sheriff in Oklahoma Faces Lawsuit

    Friday, November 3 2017 8:43 PM EDT2017-11-04 00:43:08 GMT

    The plaintiff's attorney's call what happened to their client a "violation of equal protection." Their client is currently in the Oklahoma Department of Corrections. Court documents say he was cleared to be released, but is still behind bars due to his warrant for failure to pay court costs. They're filing a lawsuit against, the Oklahoma Sheriff's Association, all of the sheriff's in the state and a private collections company Aberdeen Enterprizes. Aberdeen Enterprize's...

    More >>

    The plaintiff's attorney's call what happened to their client a "violation of equal protection." Their client is currently in the Oklahoma Department of Corrections. Court documents say he was cleared to be released, but is still behind bars due to his warrant for failure to pay court costs. They're filing a lawsuit against, the Oklahoma Sheriff's Association, all of the sheriff's in the state and a private collections company Aberdeen Enterprizes. Aberdeen Enterprize's...

    More >>

  • Standard Investigation Follows Joplin Police Pursuit of 11-Year-Old Driving SUV

    Standard Investigation Follows Joplin Police Pursuit of 11-Year-Old Driving SUV

    Friday, November 3 2017 7:30 PM EDT2017-11-03 23:30:38 GMT

    Police say officers didn't treat this pursuit the same as if an adult would have been driving.

    More >>

    Police say officers didn't treat this pursuit the same as if an adult would have been driving.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.