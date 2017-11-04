Gorilla VB Falls to #7 UNK

RELEASE FROM PITTSBURG STATE ATHLETICS:

KEARNEY, Neb. — The Pittsburg State University volleyball team pushed No. 7 University of Nebraska-Kearney before the Gorillas eventually fell to the Lopers in four sets Friday (Nov. 3).

Pitt State took the first set 25-23 before UNK bounced back to sweep the next three sets 25-14, 25-20, 25-12.



The Lopers (27-2, 14-1 MIAA) posted their 16th straight victory in the win over the Gorillas (5-22, 2-13 MIAA).



UNK placed three players in double figures kills: Tara Ziegelbein (12), Kendall Schroer (12) and Julianne Jackson (11). Lindsay Smith added 45 assists, while Ellie McDonnell led the defense with 15 digs in the match.



Erika Ivkov paced the Gorillas with 11 kills, while Camryn Blanton totaled 31 assists and 11 digs. Paige Corcoran led the Pitt State defense with 17 digs.



Pitt State will return to action Saturday (Nov. 4) when the Gorillas travel to Hays, Kan., to take on Fort Hays State University at 1 p.m., followed by a non-conference matchup against Johnson & Wales University at 3:30 p.m.