MSSU VB Falls in 4 to Mo. Western

RELEASE FROM MISSOURI SOUTHERN ATHLETICS:

Joplin, Mo. -- The Missouri Southern volleyball team started strong, but couldn't finish it off as Missouri Western took out the Lions three sets to one tonight inside Young Gymnasium. Individual set scores were 25-18, 19-25, 10-25, and 10-25.



Southern (11-17, 4-11 MIAA) had three players in double-figure kills, led by 11 from Mikayla Monk. Monk also added three blocks. Janelle Brehm and Bailey Rexford had ten kills each, while Morgan Nash dished out 38 assists. Kat Gries had 14 digs.



Western (19-9, 13-2 MIAA) had four in double-figure kills with 15 each from Ali Tauchen and Shellby Taylor.



Southern started strong in the first set that saw just one tied score, but the Lions never relinquishing the lead. The Lions led 15-10, forcing a Western timeout and led gain 21-16 forcing another Griffons timeout. The Lions scored four of the final six points to take the set.



Set two saw the teams jockey back and fourth but Western took a 16-10 lead midway through the set. The Lions fought back and got to within one (20-19) to force a Western timeout, but the Griffons scored five-straight to take the set.



Sets three and four were all Western. Southern scored the first point of the third set, but Western went on a 7-0 run and eventually led 16-4, before a Lions' timeout and would cruise to the win. Set four saw the Griffons open up an 11-3 lead to force a Southern timeout and got as close as eight (16-8), but fell in the finale.



Southern will play host to Northwest Missouri tomorrow evening inside Young Gymasium. First-serve is set for 7 pm.