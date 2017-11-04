Lamar Claims C2D4 Title

The Lamar Tigers beat the Fair Grove Eagles 61-0 on Friday to win the Class 2 District 4 championship. For Lamar, it's their 10th consecutive district championship.

The Tigers dominated all three of their district games against California, Warsaw and Fair Grove. Lamar beat those teams by an average of 58 points per game. They scored 175 points in those three games and only gave up 12.

Lamar is now 11-0 this season, and will be on the road against Ava in the Class 2 quarterfinals next Saturday. Kickoff will be at 1:00 pm.

