1 Webb City tops #2 CJ for District Title

The Webb City Cardinals are once again district champions.

Friday, the Cardinals hosted the Carl Junction Bulldogs in the class 4 district 5 title game, winning 42-21.

It was a huge night for Webb City running back Durand Henderson. Henderson racked up five rushing touchdowns, with two of them coming from outside of 60 yards. With the win, Webb City is now 12-0 this season and will be on the road against Harrisonville in the Class 4 quarterfinals next week. The Cardinals will be aiming for a little revenge against the Wildcats. Harrisonville was the team that knocked Webb City out of the playoffs in the quarterfinals last season.

Click HERE for the full class 4 bracket.