A Shooter Storms McPherson Hall at Pitt State As Part Of A Special Training Exercise

Students at Pittsburg State joined emergency and health professionals from Crawford County to test their skills in an Active Shooter Drill at the university.

The drill provides all sides the opportunity to assess their emergency responses in the event of a mass shooting.

Although the drill was simulated, significant effort was taken to ensure it was as real as it could get, with that said, some of the scenes in this story could be disturbing.

Sometimes, it's easy to forget, how quickly your life can change.

You're just walking down the hall to class, like any other day, then, the unthinkable happens.

Nursing student Kohl Slaughter: "It happens so fast and then it's over, and you're, ok, where's everybody at, what can we do, how can we prolong the situation to keep the wounded alive until EMS gets here, firefighters, etc."

The 'gunman' circled the halls and classrooms of McPherson hall at Pitt State.

A bloody scene followed and after the shooter was taken down by police, the nursing students jumped into action to help their friends and first responders.

"They will be in situations where they're going to have to learn and be good at communicating collaborating with other health care professionals." said Nursing Professor Kristi Frisbee.

The wounded were taken by ambulance to Girard Medical Center and Via Christi Hospital where those facilities put their mass casualty plans into action.

But their jobs can be made a bit easier -- by those in the field according to Via Christi Trauma Medical Director Brett Dunbar "any type of help that people are able to provide before people get to the hospital, whether it's the bystanders, the first responders, or whoever, is always beneficial."

Whether its doing CPR or simply applying a tourniquet.

The nursing students got a unique perspective during the drill...

Dr. Frisbee says "Seeing it from both perspectives, the victims and the triagers, helps them to see the perspective of the victims and the perspective of the emergency medical personnel who would need to be responding in case of a situation."

And it's those perspectives that could help save a real life, down the road.

"No matter what department you work on when you graduate, the ICU, ER, if you're working with kids, a situation like this can always happen so you have to be prepared, you have to be ready to apply your skills and show you can handle yourself and take over for the care of the others that are wounded or injured and get them out to safety." said Kohl Slaughter.

Crawford County EMS, the health department, and officials at both Girard Medical Center and Via Christi participated in today's exercise.