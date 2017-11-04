Quantcast

Empire Electric Gives Away Trees to a Community Recovering From a Tornado

GOODMAN, MISSOURI -

Empire District donates trees to a community trying to sprout back to life. Empire collaborated with the Arbor Day Foundation to giveaway free tree saplings to Goodman, Missouri residents. Goodman lost many of its trees in the tornado in April earlier this year. According to empire, trees can provide energy savings by blocking cold winds, and those cost savings are something the recovering town needs.

The vegetation coordinator over distribution west end Empire District, Gary Edens, says, "We know a lot of folks don't have the money to replant a lot of trees. It is very costly." The Goodman mayor, Greg Richmond, said, "I think it helps people feel like they're replacing something that the tornado took away from them. It might be small now, but it will grow."

Empire District  also planted a new tulip tree in the park to replace the one destroyed by the tornado.
    

