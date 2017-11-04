Empire Electric Gives Away Trees to a Community Recovering From a Tornado

Pittsburg Police arrest a man suspected of firing multiple shots into his neighbor's home and leaving one person with a gunshot wound to the hand.More >>
Pittsburg Police arrest a man suspected of firing multiple shots into his neighbor's home and leaving one person with a gunshot wound to the hand.More >>
Joplin residents and veterans got up early Saturday morning for the annual Run with the Heroes 5K. More than 100 people participated in the run.More >>
Joplin residents and veterans got up early Saturday morning for the annual Run with the Heroes 5K. More than 100 people participated in the run.More >>
There are more questions than answers surrounding the Missouri Department of Conservation's takeover of Joplin's Wildcat Glades Conservation and Audubon Center. The biggest one would be: why's it happening?More >>
There are more questions than answers surrounding the Missouri Department of Conservation's takeover of Joplin's Wildcat Glades Conservation and Audubon Center. The biggest one would be: why's it happening?More >>
The plaintiff's attorney's call what happened to their client a "violation of equal protection." Their client is currently in the Oklahoma Department of Corrections. Court documents say he was cleared to be released, but is still behind bars due to his warrant for failure to pay court costs. They're filing a lawsuit against, the Oklahoma Sheriff's Association, all of the sheriff's in the state and a private collections company Aberdeen Enterprizes. Aberdeen Enterprize's...More >>
The plaintiff's attorney's call what happened to their client a "violation of equal protection." Their client is currently in the Oklahoma Department of Corrections. Court documents say he was cleared to be released, but is still behind bars due to his warrant for failure to pay court costs. They're filing a lawsuit against, the Oklahoma Sheriff's Association, all of the sheriff's in the state and a private collections company Aberdeen Enterprizes. Aberdeen Enterprize's...More >>
Police say officers didn't treat this pursuit the same as if an adult would have been driving.More >>
Police say officers didn't treat this pursuit the same as if an adult would have been driving.More >>