PSU VB Wins a Pair Saturday

RELEASE FROM PITTSBURG STATE ATHLETICS:

HAYS, Kan. -— The Pittsburg State University volleyball team collected a pair of victories Saturday (Nov. 4) – an MIAA win and a non-conference match-up.



The Gorillas opened the day with a four-set road win over Fort Hays State University, taking the match 23-25, 25-22, 25-21, 25-23 Pitt State then capped the afternoon with a decisive 3-0 win over Johson & Wales University, 25-15, 25-16, 25-21.



Against FHSU, Lauren Regier paced the Gorillas with 14 kills while Mia Bledsoe added nine kills. Camryn Blanton made 41 assists in the match, while adding 28 digs to lead the Gorillas defense. The Gorillas recorded a season-high 18 blocks at the net, led by Taylor Unke with 11.



Against JWU, Noelle Dooley totaled a team-leading 11 kills for the Gorillas followed by Emily Regier with seven. The Gorillas defense was paced by Dooley with 18 digs and Paige Corcoran with 14 digs.



Pitt State will close out the regular season next Thursday and Friday (Nov. 9-10) by hosting MIAA rivals Washburn University and Emporia State .