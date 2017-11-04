Quantcast

PSU VB Wins a Pair Saturday

RELEASE FROM PITTSBURG STATE ATHLETICS:

HAYS, Kan. -— The Pittsburg State University volleyball team collected a pair of victories Saturday (Nov. 4) – an MIAA win and a non-conference match-up.

The Gorillas opened the day with a four-set road win over Fort Hays State University, taking the match 23-25, 25-22, 25-21, 25-23 Pitt State then capped the afternoon with a decisive 3-0 win over Johson & Wales University, 25-15, 25-16, 25-21.

Against FHSU, Lauren Regier paced the Gorillas with 14 kills while Mia Bledsoe added nine kills. Camryn Blanton made 41 assists in the match, while adding 28 digs to lead the Gorillas defense.  The Gorillas recorded a season-high 18 blocks at the net, led by Taylor Unke with 11.

Against JWU, Noelle Dooley totaled a team-leading 11 kills for the Gorillas followed by Emily Regier with seven. The Gorillas defense was paced by Dooley with 18 digs and Paige Corcoran with 14 digs.

Pitt State will close out the regular season next Thursday and Friday (Nov. 9-10) by hosting MIAA rivals Washburn University and Emporia State .

  Pittsburg Police Make Arrest in Saturday Morning Shooting

    Pittsburg Police arrest a man suspected of firing multiple shots into his neighbor's home and leaving one person with a gunshot wound to the hand. 

  Run with Heroes

    Joplin residents and veterans got up early Saturday morning for the annual Run with the Heroes 5K. More than 100 people participated in the run. 

  New Management for Wild Wildcat Glades Conservation and Audubon Center

    There are more questions than answers surrounding the Missouri Department of Conservation's takeover of Joplin's Wildcat Glades Conservation and Audubon Center. The biggest one would be: why's it happening? 

