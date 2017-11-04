MSSU Men's XC Places 2nd at Regional

Quantcast

RELEASE FROM MISSOURI SOUTHERN ATHLETICS:

Kearney, Neb. -- The Missouri Southern men's cross country team placed second overall and have qualified for the 2017 NCAA Division II National Championships as the Lions competed in the Central Region meet today hosted by Nebraska-Kearney at Kearney Country Club. 

Nickson Kiptoo and Tyler Rush paced the Lions as both earned All-Region status. Kiptoo finished ninth as he traversed the 10k course in a time of 32:04.13, while Rush was 12th in a time of 32:14.30. 

Josh Webb and Cody Berry placed 29th and 35th, respectively. Webb finished in a time of 32:42.35, while Berry crossed the line in a time of 32:50.60. 

Mike Shanahan was 74th in a time of 33:44.48, while Tadd Capron finished 91st in a time of 34:06.76. Jared Ozee was 115th in a time of 34:38.47. 

Augustana won the team title with 43 points and the Lions were second with 156 points. Central Missouri finished third and all three teams have earned automatic bids to the National Championships which will be ran in two weeks in Evansville, Ind. 

