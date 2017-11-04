MSSU Men's XC Places 2nd at Regional

With the win, NEO moves on to face Trinity Valley in the regional championship.More >>
QB Thomas LePage rushed for 103 yards, and added another 105 yards through the air.More >>
The Lions will wrap up the season next week on the road against the Pittsburg State Gorillas.More >>
Three Gorillas finished in the top 20 individually, led by sophomore Piper Misse, who finished 14th.More >>
Nickson Kiptoo and Tyler Rush paced the Lions as both earned All-Region status.More >>
The Gorillas opened the day with a four-set road win over Fort Hays State University.More >>
Joplin residents and veterans got up early Saturday morning for the annual Run with the Heroes 5K. More than 100 people participated in the run.More >>
There are more questions than answers surrounding the Missouri Department of Conservation's takeover of Joplin's Wildcat Glades Conservation and Audubon Center. The biggest one would be: why's it happening?More >>
The plaintiff's attorney's call what happened to their client a "violation of equal protection." Their client is currently in the Oklahoma Department of Corrections. Court documents say he was cleared to be released, but is still behind bars due to his warrant for failure to pay court costs. They're filing a lawsuit against, the Oklahoma Sheriff's Association, all of the sheriff's in the state and a private collections company Aberdeen Enterprizes. Aberdeen Enterprize's...More >>
Police say officers didn't treat this pursuit the same as if an adult would have been driving.More >>
Two men were stabbed and the presumed suspect set himself on fire in Monkey Island, Oklahoma. Emergency crews converged on the Landings of Monkey Island Market and Grill just before noon Thursday after getting a call for help from workers inside.More >>
