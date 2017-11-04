Gorilla Women's XC Qualifies for Nationals

RELEASE FROM PITTSBURG STATE ATHLETICS:

KEARNEY, Neb. — The Pittsburg State University women's cross country team raced to a second-place finish at the 2017 NCAA Division II Central Regional Saturday (Nov. 4) and in the process secured a berth to the nationals with their runner-up finish.



The Gorillas compiled 102 points to finish as the regional runner-up. The University of Mary (N.D.) claimed the regional crown with a low score of 61 points. Augustana (S.D.) University claimed the final automatic berth from the Central Regional with a third-place showing of 110 points.



Pitt State will make its 11th trip to the NCAA Division II National Championships and the program's first berth since 2012. The Gorillas highest nationals finish came in 1992 when they placed seventh overall.



Sophomore Piper Misse (14th, 21:58.23) and juniors Christina Metzger (15th, 21:59.38) and Katren Rienbolt (20th, 22:03.97) all secured top 20 individual finishes in the six-kilometer race Saturday at the Kearney Country Club. Junior Ashton Henson (22nd, 22:12.49) and sophomore Cassidy Westhoff (31st, 22:28.72) rounded out the Gorillas' scored positions.