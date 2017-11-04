Quantcast

Gorilla Women's XC Qualifies for Nationals - KOAM TV 7

Gorilla Women's XC Qualifies for Nationals

Updated:

RELEASE FROM PITTSBURG STATE ATHLETICS:

KEARNEY, Neb. — The Pittsburg State University women's cross country team raced to a second-place finish at the 2017 NCAA Division II Central Regional Saturday (Nov. 4) and in the process secured a berth to the nationals with their runner-up finish.

The Gorillas compiled 102 points to finish as the regional runner-up. The University of Mary (N.D.) claimed the regional crown with a low score of 61 points. Augustana (S.D.) University claimed the final automatic berth from the Central Regional with a third-place showing of 110 points.

Pitt State will make its 11th trip to the NCAA Division II National Championships and the program's first berth since 2012. The Gorillas highest nationals finish came in 1992 when they placed seventh overall.

Sophomore Piper Misse (14th, 21:58.23) and juniors Christina Metzger (15th, 21:59.38) and Katren Rienbolt (20th, 22:03.97) all secured top 20 individual finishes in the six-kilometer race Saturday at the Kearney Country Club. Junior Ashton Henson (22nd, 22:12.49) and sophomore Cassidy Westhoff (31st, 22:28.72) rounded out the Gorillas' scored positions.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Run with Heroes

    Run with Heroes

    Saturday, November 4 2017 10:18 PM EDT2017-11-05 02:18:23 GMT

    Joplin residents and veterans got up early Saturday morning for the annual Run with the Heroes 5K. More than 100 people participated in the run. 

    More >>

    Joplin residents and veterans got up early Saturday morning for the annual Run with the Heroes 5K. More than 100 people participated in the run. 

    More >>

  • New Management for Wild Wildcat Glades Conservation and Audubon Center

    New Management for Wild Wildcat Glades Conservation and Audubon Center

    Friday, November 3 2017 9:47 PM EDT2017-11-04 01:47:16 GMT

    There are more questions than answers surrounding the Missouri Department of Conservation's takeover of Joplin's Wildcat Glades Conservation and Audubon Center. The biggest one would be: why's it happening? 

    More >>

    There are more questions than answers surrounding the Missouri Department of Conservation's takeover of Joplin's Wildcat Glades Conservation and Audubon Center. The biggest one would be: why's it happening? 

    More >>

  • Every Sheriff in Oklahoma Faces Lawsuit

    Every Sheriff in Oklahoma Faces Lawsuit

    Friday, November 3 2017 8:43 PM EDT2017-11-04 00:43:08 GMT

    The plaintiff's attorney's call what happened to their client a "violation of equal protection." Their client is currently in the Oklahoma Department of Corrections. Court documents say he was cleared to be released, but is still behind bars due to his warrant for failure to pay court costs. They're filing a lawsuit against, the Oklahoma Sheriff's Association, all of the sheriff's in the state and a private collections company Aberdeen Enterprizes. Aberdeen Enterprize's...

    More >>

    The plaintiff's attorney's call what happened to their client a "violation of equal protection." Their client is currently in the Oklahoma Department of Corrections. Court documents say he was cleared to be released, but is still behind bars due to his warrant for failure to pay court costs. They're filing a lawsuit against, the Oklahoma Sheriff's Association, all of the sheriff's in the state and a private collections company Aberdeen Enterprizes. Aberdeen Enterprize's...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.