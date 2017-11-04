Missouri Southern Falls to Lindenwood

The Missouri Southern Lions wrapped up their home schedule on Saturday, falling to Lindenwood 37-17. With that loss, the Lions are now 0-10 with only one game remaining on the schedule.

MSSU played with Lindenwood for most of the first half. Joplin native Brock Renken kicked a 35 yard field goal in the first quarter for Southern's first points of the game. Jeremy Davis caught a touchdown from QB Brayden Scott with 6:58 until half, which brought the team within 17-10. Lindenwood took a 24-10 lead into the break, and outscored MOSO 13-7 in the second half to secure the win.

Scott finished the game 12-29 passing for 126 yards and a TD. Josh Hadley had a big game on the ground, gaining 134 yards on 25 carries.

Next up for the Lions, they'll play their season finale on the road against Pittsburg State next Saturday.