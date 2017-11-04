Defense Dominates Again, PSU Tops Kearney 35-13

RELEASE FROM PITTSBURG STATE ATHLETICS:

KEARNEY, Neb. — The Pittsburg State University defense forced three turnovers and limited the University of Nebraska-Kearney to 164 total yards as the Gorillas claimed a 35-13 road win over the Lopers Saturday (Nov. 4) at Cope Stadium.



Pitt State (6-4, 6-4 MIAA) posted its fourth consecutive victory by using a 14-point third quarter to break open a 14-7 game against UNK (3-7, 3-7 MIAA).



Quarterback Thomas LePage rushed for a game-high 103 yards and passed for 105 yards and a score to lead the Pitt State offense.



Michael Rose added 93 rushing yards and a touchdown, while D'Vontae Brown scored twice in short yardage situations and Keynan Scheurich added a fourth quarter rushing touchdown.



Austin Panko caught two passes for a team-leadign 46 yards, including a 22-yard scoring grab late in the third quarter.



The Gorillas forced the Lopers into eight punts in the contest and limited UNK to 46 net rushing yards on 33 carries. Pitt State registered three quarterback sacks and made 10 stops behind the line of scrimmage overall.



Marcus Brantley registered a team-leading eight tackles, including 3.0 tackles-for-loss. Paul Davis made an interception, a pass break-up and a QB sack while making his first start of the season at cornerback. Willie Cooper also had a QB sack and a fumble recovery.



The Gorillas will close out the regular season against winless Missouri Southern State University next Saturday (Nov. 11) at Brandenburg Field/Carnie Smith Stadium.