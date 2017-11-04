Run with Heroes

Joplin residents and veterans got up early Saturday morning for the annual Run with the Heroes 5K. More than 100 people participated in the run.

Missouri Southern's student veteran organization hosted the event as a fundraiser for a new veteran's center on campus. The Office of Veteran Services hopes the center will better accommodate student veterans who are an important part of the university community.

There are around 40 active duty service members and dependents who will graduate from Missouri Southern this year.