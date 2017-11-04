Pittsburg Police Make Arrest in Saturday Morning Shooting

A shooting in Pittsburg leads to an evacuation of homes and an arrest.

Residents have returned to their homes but it was a scary morning on West Forest street.

Amanda O'Neal witnessed one suspect being arrested from a window of her home. Zachary Ludden of 718 West Forest was taken into custody and is facing firearm and aggravated battery charges. A second person taken into custody was questioned and released.

Pittsburg police believe Ludden fired numerous shots into his neighbors residence at 716 West Forest from outside the home. Both homes were marked by crime scene tape. One person was shot in the hand but that person's injuries were not life threatening. The gunman and victim are believed to be acquaintances.

The weapon believed to be used in this incident was recovered in the suspect's home.

The investigation into the shooting is continuing.