Pittsburg Police Make Arrest in Saturday Morning Shooting

Updated:
By Lisa Olliges, Reporter and Weekend Anchor
PITTSBURG, KANSAS -

A shooting in Pittsburg leads to an evacuation of homes and an arrest.
Residents have returned to their homes but it was a scary morning on West Forest street. 
Amanda O'Neal  witnessed one suspect being arrested from a window of her home. Zachary Ludden of 718 West Forest  was taken into custody and is  facing firearm and aggravated battery charges. A second person taken into custody was questioned and released. 
 Pittsburg police believe Ludden fired numerous shots into his  neighbors residence at 716 West Forest from outside the home. Both homes were marked by crime scene tape. One person was shot in the hand  but that person's injuries  were not life threatening. The gunman and victim are believed to be acquaintances. 
The weapon believed to be used in this incident was recovered in the suspect's home. 

The investigation into the shooting is continuing. 

