Walk on the Wild Side - KOAM TV 7

Walk on the Wild Side

Updated:
NEOSHO, MISSOURI -

Jewelry, clothing, and various crafts were all a part of the Take a Walk on the Wild Side fundraiser held in Neosho Saturday. There were more than 32 vendors at the event.

The fundraiser was raising money for OSU student Emily Hill who is planning on studying abroad in South Africa next summer. Emily's mother organized the fundraiser, which she says was easier than expected. 

"It was kind of amazing. I just got on Facebook and i said, 'Hey I'm wanting to do this for my daughter, and (my friends) all jumped on board with it. So it was pretty easy to come up with this, " said Judy Fredde, Emily's mother.

The trip costs $3000, not counting air travel. The family plans on holding more fundraisers before summer.

  • Two from Joplin Convicted in Major Meth Conspiracy

    A Joplin man and woman are convicted for their part in a large scale meth conspiracy. The acting US attorney for the Western District of Missouri said Santiago Soto-Garcia was found guilty Thursday in federal court for conspiracy to distribute meth. And for a firearms charge.  

  • Noel Fireman Honored By Community

    It was an afternoon of honoring a man admired by his colleagues.. "He was easy to get along with. He was first to volunteer if there was something that needed to be done. You could not ask for a better person than our guy" says Noel Fire Department's captain, John Epperson. And Garrett was equally cherished by his wife. "He would do anything and everything he could to save a life...to save property and he did do that" says his wife, Bobbie Paiz. Garr

  • New Tree Planting

    Empire District worked in conjunction with the Arbor Day Foundation to bring some trees back to Goodman, Missouri. 

