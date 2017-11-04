Jewelry, clothing, and various crafts were all a part of the Take a Walk on the Wild Side fundraiser held in Neosho Saturday. There were more than 32 vendors at the event.

The fundraiser was raising money for OSU student Emily Hill who is planning on studying abroad in South Africa next summer. Emily's mother organized the fundraiser, which she says was easier than expected.

"It was kind of amazing. I just got on Facebook and i said, 'Hey I'm wanting to do this for my daughter, and (my friends) all jumped on board with it. So it was pretty easy to come up with this, " said Judy Fredde, Emily's mother.

The trip costs $3000, not counting air travel. The family plans on holding more fundraisers before summer.