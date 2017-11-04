New Tree Planting

A Joplin man and woman are convicted for their part in a large scale meth conspiracy. The acting US attorney for the Western District of Missouri said Santiago Soto-Garcia was found guilty Thursday in federal court for conspiracy to distribute meth. And for a firearms charge.More >>
It was an afternoon of honoring a man admired by his colleagues.. "He was easy to get along with. He was first to volunteer if there was something that needed to be done. You could not ask for a better person than our guy" says Noel Fire Department's captain, John Epperson. And Garrett was equally cherished by his wife. "He would do anything and everything he could to save a life...to save property and he did do that" says his wife, Bobbie Paiz. GarrMore >>
Empire District worked in conjunction with the Arbor Day Foundation to bring some trees back to Goodman, Missouri.More >>
Jewelry, clothing, and various crafts were all a part of the Take a Walk on the Wild Side fundraiser held in Neosho Saturday.More >>
Pittsburg Police arrest a man suspected of firing multiple shots into his neighbor's home and leaving one person with a gunshot wound to the hand.More >>
Joplin residents and veterans got up early Saturday morning for the annual Run with the Heroes 5K. More than 100 people participated in the run.More >>
