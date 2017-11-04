New Tree Planting

Empire District worked in conjunction with the Arbor Day Foundation to bring some trees back to Goodman, Missouri. The energy company was giving away free trees to residents of Goodman on Saturday.

The town lost many of its trees during a tornado that hit Goodman earlier this year. According to Empire, trees can provide energy savings by blocking cold winds. Those cost savings are something that can really help out the recovering town.

The Empire District Electric Company also planted a new tulip tree in the park to replace the one destroyed by the tornado.