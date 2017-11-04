Noel Fireman Honored By Community

Quantcast

By Veronica Utecht, Reporter
ANDERSON, MISSOURI -

It was an afternoon of honoring a man admired by his colleagues..
"He was easy to get along with. He was first to volunteer if there was something that needed to be done. You could not ask for a better person than our guy" says Noel Fire Department's captain, John Epperson.
And Garrett was equally cherished by his wife.
"He would do anything and everything he could to save a life...to save property and he did do that" says his wife, Bobbie Paiz.
Garrett Paiz was born and raised in California..his own father was a fire fighter...and other relatives deputies.

Garrett lost his life bringing water to battle the wildfires in California. 
"The whole family just kind of knew and grew up knowing that you just take care of everybody else around ya" says his brother Carlos Paiz.
But he also owned his own trucking business 
"He started out ranch as a hand and and would start moving cattle and horses throughout the country and pretty much fell in love with the area" says Carlos.
He also fell in love with his wife during those times. Who he met while they both were truckers..and she looks back on that day fondly
"I rolled my window and and he stepped up on my step and said 'Hi! my name is Garret Paiz I looked in his eyes and I was like 'man there's something about this guy" says Bobbie.
His brother leaves us with the advice Garrett would have wanted to give.
"Love your family. Live your dreams. Help your community"
And with a last call, the Noel Fire Department relieves him from his duty.
 

