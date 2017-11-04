Two from Joplin Convicted in Major Meth Conspiracy

A Joplin man and woman are convicted for their part in a large scale meth conspiracy. The acting US attorney for the Western District of Missouri said Santiago Soto-Garcia was found guilty Thursday in federal court for conspiracy to distribute meth. And for a firearms charge.More >>
It was an afternoon of honoring a man admired by his colleagues.. "He was easy to get along with. He was first to volunteer if there was something that needed to be done. You could not ask for a better person than our guy" says Noel Fire Department's captain, John Epperson. And Garrett was equally cherished by his wife. "He would do anything and everything he could to save a life...to save property and he did do that" says his wife, Bobbie Paiz. GarrMore >>
Empire District worked in conjunction with the Arbor Day Foundation to bring some trees back to Goodman, Missouri.More >>
Jewelry, clothing, and various crafts were all a part of the Take a Walk on the Wild Side fundraiser held in Neosho Saturday.More >>
Pittsburg Police arrest a man suspected of firing multiple shots into his neighbor's home and leaving one person with a gunshot wound to the hand.More >>
Joplin residents and veterans got up early Saturday morning for the annual Run with the Heroes 5K. More than 100 people participated in the run.More >>
Pittsburg Police arrest a man suspected of firing multiple shots into his neighbor's home and leaving one person with a gunshot wound to the hand.More >>
Two men were stabbed and the presumed suspect set himself on fire in Monkey Island, Oklahoma. Emergency crews converged on the Landings of Monkey Island Market and Grill just before noon Thursday after getting a call for help from workers inside.More >>
A switch by Empire district to wind power generation means closing the Asbury power plant. Asbury is a coal burning plant and is now slated for closure by April of 2019.More >>
Doctors, hospital CEO’s and others showed up today at the Crawford county commissioners’ meeting in Girard asking for a chance to make a bid to provide county employees with primary care.More >>
Three local officers are honored by Missouri Governor Eric Greitens with medals of valor. It happened at the first ever Missouri Public Safety Awards banquet in Jefferson city on Saturday. Each received the medal of valor for their actions during an active shooter case in August of 2016.More >>
Families who need help providing Christmas dinner and toys are urged to sign up this week at the Joplin Salvation Army. Beginning Wednesday, the Salvation Army will be taking applications for Christmas help.More >>
A police and fire chaplain from Joplin has been appointed to the Missouri Board of Education by Governor Eric Greitens. John T. "Tim" Sumners, a church pastor has also worked with Webb City and Redings Mill Fire districts.More >>
A Carthage woman will be sentenced in December for stealing from patients at the Carthage Health and Rehabilitation Center. 41 year old Kristi Metcalf, a former financial assistant with Carthage Health and Rehab changed her plea to guilty for receiving stolen property, a class B felony and one count of abuse of a health care recipient, a class C felony.More >>
Months of protests , shootings and drug activity in st. Louis have led it to be labeled the nations more dangerous city. That's having a negative effect on a north St. Louis health system.More >>
