Wrong Way Driver Causes Near Head-On Collision

Concrete and clay mixed in Columbus, Kansas Sunday when when members of the PSU American Concrete Institute Student Chapter hosted clay shoot 2017 at Claythorne lodge in Columbus.More >>
Cottey College hosts a multicultural festival and international bazaar raising funds for education for girls in Guatemala.More >>
On Sunday, the Pittsburg State University American Concrete Institute Student Chapter hosted its Clay Shoot 2017 at the Claythorn Lodge in Columbus.More >>
Thanksgiving came early for residents of Webb City Sunday. The Sacred Heart Catholic Church held its annual turkey dinner.More >>
A woman was arrested for DWI after narrowly escaping injury in a near head on collision. Joplin Police say she was driving a van northbound on 249 in the southbound lanes. The wrong-way driver hit another vehicle in the driver's door after that driver swerved to avoid the oncoming van. The crash north of the 7th street entrance to 249 happened around seven o'clock. The wrong-way female driver was arrested for DWI. Luckily, there were...More >>
Cottey College hosts a multicultural festival and international bazaar raising funds for education for girls in Guatemala.More >>
A Joplin man and woman are convicted for their part in a large scale meth conspiracy. The acting US attorney for the Western District of Missouri said Santiago Soto-Garcia was found guilty Thursday in federal court for conspiracy to distribute meth. And for a firearms charge.More >>
Pittsburg Police arrest a man suspected of firing multiple shots into his neighbor's home and leaving one person with a gunshot wound to the hand.More >>
Two men were stabbed and the presumed suspect set himself on fire in Monkey Island, Oklahoma. Emergency crews converged on the Landings of Monkey Island Market and Grill just before noon Thursday after getting a call for help from workers inside.More >>
A switch by Empire district to wind power generation means closing the Asbury power plant. Asbury is a coal burning plant and is now slated for closure by April of 2019.More >>
Doctors, hospital CEO’s and others showed up today at the Crawford county commissioners’ meeting in Girard asking for a chance to make a bid to provide county employees with primary care.More >>
Three local officers are honored by Missouri Governor Eric Greitens with medals of valor. It happened at the first ever Missouri Public Safety Awards banquet in Jefferson city on Saturday. Each received the medal of valor for their actions during an active shooter case in August of 2016.More >>
Families who need help providing Christmas dinner and toys are urged to sign up this week at the Joplin Salvation Army. Beginning Wednesday, the Salvation Army will be taking applications for Christmas help.More >>
