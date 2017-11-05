Quantcast

Wrong Way Driver Causes Near Head-On Collision

By Lisa Olliges, Reporter and Weekend Anchor
Joplin, MO -

A woman  was  arrested for DWI  after narrowly escaping injury in a near  head on collision. Joplin Police say she was driving a van northbound on 249 in the southbound lanes. The wrong-way driver hit another vehicle in the driver's door after that driver swerved to avoid the oncoming van. The crash north of the  7th street entrance to 249 happened around seven o'clock.  The wrong-way female driver was arrested for DWI.  Luckily, there were no injuries.

Connor Brennan offered photos of the damage to his vehicle hit on the driver's side door. 

