Affordable Care Act Enrollment in Joplin

Camille and her colleague's mission is to help Missourians like Cindy get informed about market place insurance options and get them signed up before the deadline.

"A lot of people didn't get the word out. They don't know about the short enrollment period. We just found out from the news and we are very fortunate " says Cindy, a Missouri Resident.

Some people have concerns with all the recent changes to the Affordable Care Act with President Trump signing an executive order last month eliminating 7 billion dollars in subsidies to insurers, something that helped keep client's premium's low.

But one of the insurance coordinators says there may be less to worry about than some people think.

"I would love to communicate to the area and local community is that the tax credit increased as well and so because the tax credit increased, that off sets the cost to the consumer. And it seems like..so far what we've seen is that it's not a huge sticker shock" says Camille Blake, an insurance coordinator through Freeman Health System.

Plus, there are changes on a local level.

In Jasper and Newton counties there is one insurance provider and it is different than last years. A lot of folks are getting letters saying their Humana or Anthem plans will finalize on December 31st" says Blake.

In Missouri there's only one insurance carrier per county, so fewer options. And a big tip from these experts is to not let your current plan simply rollover. Be proactive and research what plan works best for you under the current insurance provider available.

Whether your network is through Freeman or Mercy, the team is non biased and ready to help.

"We're not agents or brokers. We are just here to assist the community with accurate information" says Blake.

She also says knowing your projected income for 2018 is very important. Your financial aid will be based on that income number.

if you still need assistance with enrolling you can go to:

http://covermissouri.org/

https://www.healthcare.gov/subscribe2/?gclid=eaiaiqobchmigfympm2o1wivwl6gch3xugu_eaayasaaegildvd_bwe