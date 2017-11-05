McDonald County Residents Test Drive Off-Road Vehicles

Concrete and clay mixed in Columbus, Kansas Sunday when when members of the PSU American Concrete Institute Student Chapter hosted clay shoot 2017 at Claythorne lodge in Columbus.More >>
Cottey College hosts a multicultural festival and international bazaar raising funds for education for girls in Guatemala.More >>
On Sunday, the Pittsburg State University American Concrete Institute Student Chapter hosted its Clay Shoot 2017 at the Claythorn Lodge in Columbus.More >>
Thanksgiving came early for residents of Webb City Sunday. The Sacred Heart Catholic Church held its annual turkey dinner.More >>
A woman was arrested for DWI after narrowly escaping injury in a near head on collision. Joplin Police say she was driving a van northbound on 249 in the southbound lanes. The wrong-way driver hit another vehicle in the driver's door after that driver swerved to avoid the oncoming van. The crash north of the 7th street entrance to 249 happened around seven o'clock. The wrong-way female driver was arrested for DWI. Luckily, there were...More >>
