McDonald County Residents Test Drive Off-Road Vehicles

When you buy an off-road vehicle you don't usually get the chance to actually test it out off-road. That wasn't the case in McDonald County this afternoon. It was demo day at Rush Springs Ranch. Freedom Power Sports rented out the nature reserve to show off the latest in off-road vehicles. For free, people could come out and test drive a variety of A.T.V.s and side-by-sides. Demo day provides the opportunity for customers to get hands-on experience before they buy, which can make all the difference.

The Rush Springs Ranch owner, Russel van Elk, says, "I think the hands-on feel is critical. We've actually done some dealer courses where the dealers actually drive all the different rigs to compare -- and just the feel of them and when people drive that they know that's what they want."

Rush Springs Ranch plans on hosting its own off-road poker run next weekend -- all to raise money for local veterans in need.