Time for Turkey

WEBB CITY, MISSOURI -

Thanksgiving came early for residents of Webb City Sunday. The Sacred Heart Catholic Church held its annual turkey dinner.

For just eight dollars, attendees could get turkey, dressing, green beans, and other traditional and tasty treats. The church holds the dinner as a fundraiser for both their youth program and their food pantry.

The church also held a silent auction to raise more funds for their charities. This was the 68th year they have held the turkey dinner.

