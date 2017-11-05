Quantcast

Cottey College Hosts Multicultural Festival Supporting Girls in Guatemala

By Lisa Olliges, Reporter and Weekend Anchor
NEVADA, MISSOURI -

Going to college exposes students to new people and new cultures. That's the goal behind the 8th annual multicultural festival and international bazaar at  Cottey College in Nevada.  Faculty and students  highlighted world cultures and celebrated diversity Sunday afternoon  through a buffet of foods, educational displays, music, dance and traditional clothing. The event typically draws about two hundred  people. Coordinators say they hope to strengthen the connection between Cottey and all parts of the  community. The event is also raising money to help support the education of girls in Guatemala. The college has had students take trips down to Guatemala for the past ten years as part of a social justice experience.  A student from Guatemala going to Cottey now said the event is welcoming. 
"Having this kind of event helps me to go back and embrace my roots and honestly that makes me almost cry because I feel like I'm back home. I'm  celebrating who I am," said Selica Biloy, a Guatemalan student. 


