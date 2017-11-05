PSU Construction Students Use Sport to Connect to Prospective Employers

Concrete and clay mixed in Columbus, Kansas Sunday when

when members of the PSU American Concrete Institute Student Chapter hosted clay shoot 2017 at Claythorne lodge in Columbus. It's a first annual event for the group hoping to connect in a unique way to area businesses leaders who could use the student's skills.

Assistant professor Seth O'Brien explained, "I harp about networking in our classroom all the time. Go to these extra events and go and so they took it upon themselves and thought this was a good idea. And you get out of that real formal, really I don't know how to say it, situation where this is a lot more relaxing, a lot more comfortable for the students."

Businesses attending included Crossland, Conco, Lithco and Allied Oil meeting with ten students.