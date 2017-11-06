Students, faculty inducted into Omicron Delta Kappa chapter

Forty-seven students and two faculty members were recently inducted into the Golden Crest Circle of Omicron Delta Kappa at Missouri Southern State University.

The initiation ceremony was held Oct. 29 in Billingsly Student Center’s Connor Ballroom. The society recognizes achievement in five areas: scholarship; athletics; campus and community service, social and religious activities, and campus government; journalism, speech and mass media; and creative and performing arts.

ODK is the national leadership honor society with membership based on exemplary service, leadership, scholarship and character. It was founded in 1914 and currently has more than 300 active circles at universities across the United States. Missouri Southern’s Golden Crest Circle was chartered in 1987.

Student initiates:

Aishah Alhomsi – Middle School Mathematics Education

Darren Bentley – Criminal Justice

Joseph Blank – International Business, Marketing

Sarah N. Bramwell – Secondary Education, Social Science

Elizabeth Burken – Nursing

Colin Clary – Biochemistry

Abigail Corbett – Marketing

Michelle Crosby – Accounting

Jordan DeGraff – Chemistry

Kristen Fidler – Mass Communication

Brookelynn Mae Freed – Social Work

Amanda Gardner – Biology (Pre-Medical Studies)

Isabella Gawlik – General Studies

Adam Hajeh – Vocal Music Education

Chloe Hargrove – Accounting

Allie Heckemeyer – Health Promotion and Wellness

Jayse Henderson – Early Childhood/Elementary Education

Chelsey Henry – Management

Haley Henry – Health Promotion and Wellness

Alexandra Johnson – K-12 Spanish Education

Miranda Johnson – Psychology, Social Work

Trista Lee – Mathematics, Secondary Education

Chelsie Marion – Accounting

Jessica McAndrews – Elementary Education

Jill McDonald – Physics

Rachel Murphy – Mass Communications

Lacey Newell – Biology

James Nguyen – Computational Math

Toby Pederson – Physics

Garrett Pekarek – Sociology

Rachel Ray – Health Promotion and Wellness

Faith Scheidemantle – Professional/Technical Writing

Pranav Sharma – Biology (Pre-Medical Studies)

Jacob Sholl – Health Promotion and Wellness

Ashley Simpson – Health Science/Respiratory Therapy

Haley Smith – Health Promotion and Wellness

Oundre’A Smith – Medical Laboratory Science

Kunming Alex Song – Masters of Accountancy

Sarah Usher – Biology

Soley Webb – Middle School Science Education

Sierra Wells – Health Promotion and Wellness

Katie Wiele – Biology (Pre-Medical Studies)

Matt Willis – K-12 Social Science Education

Hailey M. Wilson – Management, Human Resources., Marketing

Zach Wuest – Health Promotion and Wellness

Faculty initiates:

Frederick Green II – Assistant Professor of Music

Natalie C. Grecu – Assistant Professor of Communications