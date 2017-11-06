Quantcast

Former White House staffer to speak at PSU - November 14th - KOAM TV 7

Former White House staffer to speak at PSU - November 14th

Updated:
Tina Tchen Tina Tchen
gus.JPG gus.JPG
PITTSBURG, KANSAS -

The former Director of the White House Office of Public Engagement will be the featured speaker in the Profiles of Women in Government Lecture Series at Pittsburg State University on Tuesday, Nov. 14. 

Tina Tchen, the 14th speaker in the series, will begin her address at 7 p.m. in the Linda and Lee Scott Performance Hall at the Bicknell Family Center for the Arts, with a reception to follow in the art gallery. 

The Women in Government Lecture Series was established at Pittsburg State in 2001 through a generous gift from the Helen S. Boylan Foundation to the PSU Foundation. 

During her eight years in the White House, Tchen served as chief of staff to First Lady Michelle Obama, special assistant to President Barack Obama, and the executive director of the Council on Women and Girls, leading the first-ever White House Summit on Working Families. 

An attorney, Tchen's career accomplishments have established her as a powerful advocate for gender equality. She has championed women's and children's issues, and will share her perspective and insights on workforce diversity and inclusion, breaking through male-dominated industries, and ending campus assault. 

Past speakers in the series have included former First Lady Laura Bush, Congresswoman Lynn Jenkins, Kansas Secretary of Agriculture Jackie McClaskey, and Kansas Senate President Susan Wagle, to name a few. The presentation is free and open to the public.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • A Better Look at Galena's Past

    Monday, November 6 2017 7:32 PM EST2017-11-07 00:32:59 GMT
    Linda Phipps from the museum board talks about Galena's history..old furniture shops that doubled as mortuaries..and some buildings that aren't there anymore. But soon, the history of Galena will be brought to life in a way the museum hasn't been able to display yet. "When you see people moving and kids running down the street chasing wagons and the fire department coming out with horse and buggy..I mean that's just an invaluable piece of our history" says Phipps. They ...More >>
    Linda Phipps from the museum board talks about Galena's history..old furniture shops that doubled as mortuaries..and some buildings that aren't there anymore. But soon, the history of Galena will be brought to life in a way the museum hasn't been able to display yet. "When you see people moving and kids running down the street chasing wagons and the fire department coming out with horse and buggy..I mean that's just an invaluable piece of our history" says Phipps. They ...More >>

  • Texas Church Shooting Prompts Local Church Security Questions

    Texas Church Shooting Prompts Local Church Security Questions

    Monday, November 6 2017 6:52 PM EST2017-11-06 23:52:34 GMT

    "I've got to do something.  We've got to make sure we're doing something."

    More >>

    "I've got to do something.  We've got to make sure we're doing something."

    More >>

  • PSU Construction Students Use Sport to Connect to Prospective Employers

    PSU Construction Students Use Sport to Connect to Prospective Employers

    Sunday, November 5 2017 10:30 PM EST2017-11-06 03:30:45 GMT

    Concrete and clay mixed in Columbus, Kansas Sunday when  when members of the PSU American Concrete Institute Student Chapter hosted clay shoot 2017 at Claythorne lodge in Columbus.  

    More >>

    Concrete and clay mixed in Columbus, Kansas Sunday when  when members of the PSU American Concrete Institute Student Chapter hosted clay shoot 2017 at Claythorne lodge in Columbus.  

    More >>
    •   

  • Upcoming EventsMore>>

  • Sarcoxie Veterans Day Program - November 10th

    Sarcoxie Veterans Day Program - November 10th

    Monday, November 6 2017 8:41 PM EST2017-11-07 01:41:47 GMT
    Sarcoxie R-II School District is hosting their annual Veterans Day program. The assembly will be held in the A.L. Gurley gymnasium, located at Sarcoxie High School, at 9:00 A.M. The assembly will include performances by the band, elementary and high school honors choir, and a guest speaker. The assembly will last approximately an hour and a half. A meal is provided for the veterans in their honor afterwards. Attendance in the past has ran around forty.More >>
    Sarcoxie R-II School District is hosting their annual Veterans Day program. The assembly will be held in the A.L. Gurley gymnasium, located at Sarcoxie High School, at 9:00 A.M. The assembly will include performances by the band, elementary and high school honors choir, and a guest speaker. The assembly will last approximately an hour and a half. A meal is provided for the veterans in their honor afterwards. Attendance in the past has ran around forty.More >>

  • 2017 Toybox Distribution Partners

    2017 Toybox Distribution Partners

    Monday, November 6 2017 5:22 PM EST2017-11-06 22:22:10 GMT

    Telethons for the TOYBOX Campaign will occur during our Noon, 5 PM, and 6 PM newscasts.  The goal of TOYBOX is to provide new toys & gifts to underprivileged children (ages birth to 16 years of age) in the 14-County KOAM-TV Viewing Area: SW Missouri, SE Kansas, NE Oklahoma. Through newscasts, promotional announcements, Toybox Tuesday Telethons (11/29, 12/6, 12/13), websites, social media, & word-of-mouth, viewers are encouraged to donate a new child’s toy or gift ...

    More >>

    Telethons for the TOYBOX Campaign will occur during our Noon, 5 PM, and 6 PM newscasts.  The goal of TOYBOX is to provide new toys & gifts to underprivileged children (ages birth to 16 years of age) in the 14-County KOAM-TV Viewing Area: SW Missouri, SE Kansas, NE Oklahoma. Through newscasts, promotional announcements, Toybox Tuesday Telethons (11/29, 12/6, 12/13), websites, social media, & word-of-mouth, viewers are encouraged to donate a new child’s toy or gift ...

    More >>

  • MSSU Jazz Combos to present two concerts - November 9th & 10th

    MSSU Jazz Combos to present two concerts - November 9th & 10th

    Monday, November 6 2017 4:16 PM EST2017-11-06 21:16:37 GMT
    Music lovers will have two opportunities to catch the MSSU Jazz Combos in concert on Nov. 9-10. The first concert will be at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 9, in Webster Hall’s Corley Auditorium. The performance will feature three university jazz combos performing a variety of jazz standards. Special guests include the Southern Jazz Collective, whch will present the world premiere of “Hanaloseo’ (As One).” The work was commissioned by the MSSU Institute for Interna...More >>
    Music lovers will have two opportunities to catch the MSSU Jazz Combos in concert on Nov. 9-10. The first concert will be at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 9, in Webster Hall’s Corley Auditorium. The performance will feature three university jazz combos performing a variety of jazz standards. Special guests include the Southern Jazz Collective, whch will present the world premiere of “Hanaloseo’ (As One).” The work was commissioned by the MSSU Institute for Interna...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.