Nashville Songwriters Night at PSU - November 11th

It isn't often that Four State residents can experience Nashville culture, authentic engagement with songwriters, and hometown hospitality while supporting a not-for-profit organization such as Ronald McDonald House of the Four States in Joplin, Missouri.

On Nov. 11, they'll get that chance at the Nashville Songwriters Night at PSU, to be held at 7:30 p.m. at the Bicknell Family Center for the Arts. The night will feature Grammy Award-winning songwriters Barry Dean and Jennifer Schott — both Pittsburg natives — as well as Grammy Award-winning songwriters Lori McKenna and Luke Laird.

Their goal? To cover one month of operating expenses at Ronald McDonald House of the Four States through ticket sales, and to raise money through donations to help cover family stays.

According to Director Anette Thurston, the house and volunteers have served 2,784 unduplicated families from 37 different states and two foreign countries. Families from 245 different communities in the Four State area have stayed in the house during times of medical crisis for their children.

Of those house guests, families in Southeast Kansas make up the largest percentage.

If the Nov. 11 concert is sold out, it will fund operational expenses for one month. Thurston is hopeful audience members will take their support a step further and make a donation in the lobby before or after the concert. For example, if just 500 attendees donated $20 each — the cost for a family to stay two nights at RMH — it would cover nearly three years.

The concert's main sponsors are Pittsburg-based Mpix and Watco Companies, as well as Creative Planning of Leawood, Kansas. Pitsco and PSU also are providing in-kind sponsorship. Tickets are selling quickly and may be purchased at the PSU Ticket Office by calling 620-235-4796 during business hours or online at www.pittstate.edu/office/tickets/