MSSU Jazz Combos to present two concerts - November 9th & 10th

JOPLIN, MISSOURI -

Music lovers will have two opportunities to catch the MSSU Jazz Combos in concert on Nov. 9-10.

The first concert will be at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 9, in Webster Hall’s Corley Auditorium.

The performance will feature three university jazz combos performing a variety of jazz standards. Special guests include the Southern Jazz Collective, whch will present the world premiere of “Hanaloseo’ (As One).” The work was commissioned by the MSSU Institute for International Studies as part of the Korean Semester. The composer, Bret Zvacek, who is director of jazz studies at the State University of New York in Potsdam, will be in attendance. Vocalist Bailey Park will sing several selections, including “Blue Skies” and “Where or When.”

The Jazz Studies Department has partnered with Crosslines Ministries for the concert. Those attending are invited to bring a donation of canned goods or a winter coat to assist those in need in our community.

Three student jazz combos will perform again at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 10, at Gusano’s Pizza, 3929 E. Seventh St.

The groups will perform a variety of jazz standards including “Blues in a Closet” and “Satin Doll.” Vocalist Bailey Park will also be featured.

“The MSSU Jazz Studies Program continues to grow and these concerts promise to be a wonderful opportunity for the community to enjoy the talents of our music students,” said Dr. Phillip Wise, director of music education and jazz studies at Missouri Southern.

Both performances are free and open to the public. Those attending the performance at Gusano’s are encouraged to make reservations by calling 417-623-9090.

