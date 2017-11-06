2017 Toybox Distribution Partners

Quantcast

Telethons for the TOYBOX Campaign will occur during our Noon, 5 PM, and 6 PM newscasts. 

The goal of TOYBOX is to provide new toys & gifts to underprivileged children (ages birth to 16 years of age) in the 14-County KOAM-TV Viewing Area: SW Missouri, SE Kansas, NE Oklahoma.

Through newscasts, promotional announcements, Toybox Tuesday Telethons, websites, social media, & word-of-mouth, viewers are encouraged to donate a new child’s toy or gift for a teenager. Toys may be dropped off at the KOAM studios in Pittsburg or Joplin or partner locations.  In addition the station will accept financial contributions through checks, cash, credit card, or Electronic Funds Transfer (debit card). 

Donations:

Any new toy or gift is accepted. Cash donations are also accepted. Cash donations will be used to purchase new toys for Toybox. The station will accept financial contributions through checks, cash, credit card, or Electronic Funds Transfer (debit card). A receipt can be provided. Used or soiled toys will not be used for the Toybox Campaign but may be donated separately to an agency. Due to allergens, donations of used toys &/or stuffed animals are discouraged. There is always a great need for gifts for teenagers like current video games, mp3 players, personal compact disc players, movies, iTunes & other gift cards, make-up, etc. 

Iola Police Department - Project Care/Hope Unlimited/Adopt-A-Child 2 West Jackson, Iola, KS 66749 620.365.4960
Good Samaritan Shop - Barton County Christmas Project 1301 Parry Street, Lamar, MO 64759 417.682.5396
The BEACON 525 East 6th, Fort Scott, KS 66701 620.223.6869
Care 4 All 2 West 18th Street, Fort Scott, KS 66701 620.223.4141
Cherokee County Sheriff's Office Columbus, KS
Salvation Army of Crawford County PO Box 1716, 307 East 5th Street, Pittsburg, KS 66762 620.231.0415
Salvation Army PO Box 1362, 320 East 8th Street, Joplin, MO 64802 417.624.4528
Salvation Army 125 East Fairview, Carthage, MO 64836 417.358.2262
Labette County Toys For Tots 600 South Huston, Altamont, KS 67330 620.644.9090
Crosslines of McDonald County/Angel Tree 925 North Bus Hwy 71, Anderson, MO 64831 417.456.0555
Adopt-A-Child at Emprise Bank 17 South Lincoln Avenue, Chanute, KS 66720 620.431.7070
Erie Ministrial Alliance - Erie Federated Church 202 S. Main Street, Erie, KS 66733 620.244.5369
Restoration Life Center, Neosho 308 East Spring Street, Neosho, MO 64850 417.451.0157
Newton County Fire Departments Countywide 417.437.5010
Angel Tree Program/Miami Police Department 918.541.8083
Community Outreach Program 229 North Cedar, Nevada, MO 64772 417.667.4339
Fredonia Police Department/Adopt-A-Family 128 Adams, PO Box 577, Fredonia, KS 66736 620.378.4152
Woodson County Chamber Commerce - Adopt A Child 110 North Main St. Yates Center, KS 66783 620.625.3235

    Linda Phipps from the museum board talks about Galena's history..old furniture shops that doubled as mortuaries..and some buildings that aren't there anymore. But soon, the history of Galena will be brought to life in a way the museum hasn't been able to display yet. "When you see people moving and kids running down the street chasing wagons and the fire department coming out with horse and buggy..I mean that's just an invaluable piece of our history" says Phipps. They ...More >>
    Sarcoxie R-II School District is hosting their annual Veterans Day program. The assembly will be held in the A.L. Gurley gymnasium, located at Sarcoxie High School, at 9:00 A.M. The assembly will include performances by the band, elementary and high school honors choir, and a guest speaker. The assembly will last approximately an hour and a half. A meal is provided for the veterans in their honor afterwards. Attendance in the past has ran around forty.More >>
    Music lovers will have two opportunities to catch the MSSU Jazz Combos in concert on Nov. 9-10. The first concert will be at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 9, in Webster Hall’s Corley Auditorium. The performance will feature three university jazz combos performing a variety of jazz standards. Special guests include the Southern Jazz Collective, whch will present the world premiere of “Hanaloseo’ (As One).” The work was commissioned by the MSSU Institute for Interna...More >>
