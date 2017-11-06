2017 Toybox Distribution Partners

Telethons for the TOYBOX Campaign will occur during our Noon, 5 PM, and 6 PM newscasts.

The goal of TOYBOX is to provide new toys & gifts to underprivileged children (ages birth to 16 years of age) in the 14-County KOAM-TV Viewing Area: SW Missouri, SE Kansas, NE Oklahoma.

Through newscasts, promotional announcements, Toybox Tuesday Telethons, websites, social media, & word-of-mouth, viewers are encouraged to donate a new child’s toy or gift for a teenager. Toys may be dropped off at the KOAM studios in Pittsburg or Joplin or partner locations. In addition the station will accept financial contributions through checks, cash, credit card, or Electronic Funds Transfer (debit card).

Donations:

Any new toy or gift is accepted. Cash donations are also accepted. Cash donations will be used to purchase new toys for Toybox. The station will accept financial contributions through checks, cash, credit card, or Electronic Funds Transfer (debit card). A receipt can be provided. Used or soiled toys will not be used for the Toybox Campaign but may be donated separately to an agency. Due to allergens, donations of used toys &/or stuffed animals are discouraged. There is always a great need for gifts for teenagers like current video games, mp3 players, personal compact disc players, movies, iTunes & other gift cards, make-up, etc.