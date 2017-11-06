A Better Look at Galena's Past

Quantcast

Updated:
By Veronica Utecht, Reporter
GALENA, KANSAS -

Linda Phipps from the museum board talks about Galena's history..old furniture shops that doubled as mortuaries..and some buildings that aren't there anymore.
But soon, the history of Galena will be brought to life in a way the museum hasn't been able to display yet.
"When you see people moving and kids running down the street chasing wagons and the fire department coming out with horse and buggy..I mean that's just an invaluable piece of our history" says Phipps.
They will be sending this original film to be converted into a digital version..which allows the museum to preserve this footage.
"Not only can we share it with our children but we have so many foreigners from other countries traveling through and they love the history of the United States" says Charles.
The digital version will be even better quality than the VHS version they currently have.
"The quality of the film should be much better. We should be able to see faces and clearer signs on buildings and things like that"
Once that version is shared, it should be easier for people to give more information about their relatives that may be found in the video.
"We've already found out several people. In the film there's a gentleman directing traffic at one point and we know who he is now" says Phipps.
And it may share a sense of pride for the town.
"We need to be proud of where we came from and how hard the people before us worked to make Galena what it is"
Phipps says she hopes to have the film converted into a digital version by the open house after the Galena parade on December 2nd.
But before they send it off to be converted, they have to come up with funds, it costs around a thousand dollars, they are considering making a GoFundMe account.

